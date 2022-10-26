Mizzou at No. 25 South Carolina football: 3 things to watch

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Mayor's Cup is on the line Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina, where Missouri (3-4, 1-3 SEC) tries to win its fourth straight meeting with No. 25 South Carolina (5-2, 2-2). No team has won more than three in a row during the series, which the Tigers lead 7-5 all-time.

South Carolina, riding a four-game winning streak, its longest since 2014, is a 3.5-point favorite. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Here are three things to watch in the latest battle for the Mayor's Cup:

1. Once again, the quarterback position is under scrutiny at Mizzou.

Brady Cook has taken all but 21 of the Tigers’ snaps this season, but MU coach Eli Drinkwitz has made it clear he’d like his backups to gain some game experience, especially the way defenses have pummeled Cook in SEC play. The staff wanted to give freshman QB Sam Horn some playing time last week against Vanderbilt but Drinkwitz wanted a bigger cushion on the scoreboard that never materialized. Asked this week which quarterback would play should Cook suffer an injury, Drinkwitz wouldn’t tip his hand. Veteran backup Jack Abraham or Horn, the untested rookie? “It all depends on the timing of the situation in the game,” Drinkwitz said.

“We’re actively working all of our quarterbacks in practice to see who can develop and depending on the situation of the game, what the injury would be, (that) would determine who would be the next quarterback. So, the long and short, I’m going to tell you.”

Drinkwitz said he’s open to playing Horn some snaps at South Carolina, but if he’s not comfortable with a narrow lead at home against Vandy, would it make sense to play him against the Gamecocks?

2. “Beamer Ball” is alive in well at South Carolina.

Just like his father’s teams at Virginia Tech, Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks routinely make game-changing plays on special teams. They opened last week’s win over Texas A&M with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown and share the nation’s lead with five blocked kicks and punts. All four of South Carolina’s kicking game units — punt coverage, punt return, kickoff coverage, kickoff return — rank among the SEC’s top three. Oh, and kicker Mitch Jeter has yet to miss a field goal. The Tigers need to have their best game on special teams to keep the Gamecocks from making one of their typical momentum-flipping plays in the kicking game. Mizzou’s punt coverage team has been vulnerable to long runs in several games and last week the Tigers botched a kickoff return. Mizzou better be on high alert.

3. What to make of South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler?

The former Oklahoma Sooner began 2021 as the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy then struggled for a stretch and resurfaced in the SEC. He leads the conference with nine interceptions and ranks 12th among SEC quarterbacks in passer rating (127). In SEC action, Rattler’s passing statistics are nearly identical to Mizzou’s Cooks. Both have thrown for two touchdowns and four interceptions while averaging between 7.2 (Cook) and 7.8 (Rattler) yards per attempt and 200.5 (Cook) and 210 (Rattler) yards per game.

Rattler’s passing numbers are at career-low levels across the board and he’s especially struggled to give South Carolina an efficient deep passing game, connecting on just 40.7% of his throws targeted 20 yards or deeper with one touchdown and five interceptions on those vertical shots. Still, the Tigers have to be prepared for a talented quarterback, even if the production doesn’t always fulfill the hype.

“You can see where he's really gotten comfortable within the offense,” Mizzou defensive coordinator Blake Baker said. “I think he's improved immensely over the season.”