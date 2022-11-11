Mizzou at No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers football: Three things to watch

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri Tigers (4-5, 2-4 SEC) go back on the road Saturday for what might be their biggest challenge yet against No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) and the nation's No. 1 offense. The Tigers, 21.5-point underdogs, have lost three straight in the series. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT at Neyland Stadium on CBS.

Here are three things to watch:

1. Can Mizzou disrupt Volunteers’ attack?

Tennessee’s unstoppable offense met an immovable force last week: Georgia’s defense. The nation’s most prolific offense smacked into a black and red brick wall in Athens and barely resembled the attack that’s torched defenses throughout the season. The problems started in pass protection as the Vols allowed six sacks and 25 pressures in the 37-13 loss that was far less competitive than the score indicated. The Bulldogs smothered Tennessee’s running game and locked down UT’s receivers. Can Mizzou duplicate Georgia’s pressure and air-tight coverage in the secondary? “You pay attention to it. I think George's built a little bit different than us schematically and then probably personnel-wise,” Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker said. “There was some really good things I thought they did. I just don't know if they necessarily fit what we do.”

The Tigers have the pass rush to rattle Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker, but can MU match up with the Vols dynamic receivers? The showdown starts along the line of scrimmage where the Tigers have to generate pressure against Hooker and his wall of blockers. Before the UGA game, Tennessee had allowed only 13 sacks through eight games — or one for every 19 pass attempt. Baker doesn’t mind putting his cornerbacks on an island in man coverage to allow his blitzers to attack the pocket but that’s a gamble against UT’s fleet of playmakers. “They do a really good job, especially up front, not allowing a lot of space where you get back there,” Baker said. “They’re well coached and working together up front. There's not a lot of area to split them. It's gonna be critical. We got to be creative and try to find some ways to do that. But no offense wants to play behind the chains.”

Vols coach Josh Heupel, once Mizzou’s offensive coordinator in 2016-17, has taken notice of the Tigers’ vast improvement on offense since his Vols thrashed the Tigers 62-24 last fall. “They've been really good against the run,” Heupel said this week. “They play tight pass coverage, too. They're one of the top three or four scoring units inside of our league defensively. They've played at a really high level and make you earn it.”

2. Anyone seen Dominic Lovett?

Dominic Lovett was cruising toward All-SEC honors as one of the league’s most prolific receivers through the season’s first two months. Then he went 0 for Kentucky. The Wildcats swarmed him last week and held the sophomore slot receiver to zero catches on three targets. He still ranks fourth in the league in receptions and third in yards, but Mizzou’s offense has been at its best when Lovett is touching the ball and moving the chains. “You can’t always be the hero every game,” he said this week. “Sometimes you got to sit back and let other people do their role. I just felt like that game wasn’t meant for me. No disrespect to how the plays went. It just wasn’t my game at that point. It was time to let somebody else make plays.” The former four-star prospect from East St. Louis, Lovett said he can handle rough games better now as a sophomore than he would have last year as a freshman. “Coming from the (high school) program I came from, East Side, getting the ball probably like every other play, that’s just something you got to adjust to. You got to stay headstrong no matter how the game goes have a this-play mentality. You got to take your lick and keep trucking.”

3. Tigers need cleaner special teams

And we’re not even talking about the controversial roughing the punter penalty. An offense that struggles to move the ball like Missouri needs to get more out of its special teams. The Tigers cannot afford to lose the field position battle — but breakdowns in the kicking game continue to put this team at disadvantages. Mizzou gives up more yardge per punt return than any team in the SEC (18.9) and remains the only team in the conference to allow a punt return touchdown. The Tigers allow the SEC’s fewest return yards per kickoff return (13) thanks to kicker Sean Koetting’s big leg, but he struggled against the wind last week and for the season has kicked two out of bounds and sports a career-low touchback percentage (74.5%).