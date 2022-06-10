 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou athletes of the year include wrestler, gymnast

Sports writer Dave Matter identifies the individual superlatives among Mizzou sports from the 2021-22 season. 

NCAA Womens Championships Gymnastics

Missouri's Sienna Schreiber competes in the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Female Athlete of the Year: Sienna Schreiber, gymnastics

In the running: Kimberly Wert, softball; Amari Celestine, Jocelyn Moore, gymnastics

Opening round matches of NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

Keegan O'Toole of Mizzou, left, wrestles Jake Silverstein of Rider University Wrestling during an opening round match in the 165 weight class of NCAA Division I Championships on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Enterprise Center. O'Toole lost the match. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Male Athlete of the Year: Keegan O’Toole, wrestling

In the running: Tyler Badie, football; Mitch Weber, track and field; Torin Montgomery, baseball

Amari Celestine and Jocelyn Moore

Amari Celestine, top, and Jocelyn Moore, gymnasts at Mizzou, are the university's athletic newcomers of the year. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Newcomers of the year: Amari Celestine & Jocelyn Moore, gymnastics

In the running: Kara Daly, softball; Milena Fischer, soccer

Shannon Welker, Mizzou gymnastics

Missouri gymnastics coach Shannon Welker, left, talks to his team alongside freshman Jocelyn Moore during a meet in the 2022 season at Hearnes Center in Columbia, Mo.

Coach of the Year: Shannon Welker

In the running: Brian Smith, wrestling

