Mizzou athletes plan campus march for social justice

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Mizzou athletes have planned a march through campus to call for social justice, organizers told the Post-Dispatch. Athletes in multiple campus organizations are promoting the march from the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex to The Columns on the Francis Quadrangle, starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“March with your Mizzou Athletics family to shine light on the social injustices in our society,” read a flier the organizers produced online. Marchers were encouraged to wear all black.
College athletes have led similar marches on campuses around the country, including Tennessee, Oklahoma and Mississippi, in the wake of the latest incident of police brutality that’s commanded the country’s attention, this time in Kenosha, Wis. The Alabama football team has planned a march for Monday.
Defensive lineman Kobie Whitesides has helped plan Wednesday’s March along with track and field athletes Cason Suggs and Olivia Evans. Suggs is the president of the Black Student Athlete Association. Other officers include soccer player Keirra Slack and track athletes Atina Kamasi and Arielle Mack. Female Athlete Minorities at Mizzou, a newly launched organization, will also participate in the march.
On Friday, the Mizzou football team held a three-hour team meeting in place of practice, during which players and coaches shared personal experiences and planned future initiviatives.
Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz later said the team “took a pause in practice and we focused on us and focused on what is going on in society and how best to move forward together as a team, share stories, cry, talk about different things that have occurred, atrocities that we've all experienced and then shared what will be a plan moving forward.”
Earlier this summer, members of the football team organized a walk through campus to the downtown county courthouse to honor George Floyd, days after he was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. Players were joined by Drinkwitz and his coaching staff and other Mizzou coaches and administrators. A group of 62 players registered to vote at the conclusion of the walk.
