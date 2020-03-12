Mizzou athletics & coronavirus fallout FAQ

Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk met with reporters on the second floor of Nashville’s Renaissance Hotel on Thursday to discuss the Southeastern Conference’s decision to cancel the rest of the men’s basketball tournament, ending Mizzou’s season. Little did he know at the time that 90 minutes later the NCAA would cancel the remaining winter and spring national championship events for the rest of the academic year.
There are still endless unanswered questions at the national and local level. Here's an attempt to address some of the more relevant questions in regards to Mizzou sports.
Q: What’s next for Mizzou’s winter and spring teams?
A: The NCAA has canceled its championships for all the winter and spring sports. The indoor track and field championships were scheduled to start tomorrow in Albuquerque, N.M. That event is now cancelled, along with upcoming national meets for swimming and diving, gymnastics and wrestling for the Mizzou winter teams. The spring seasons have just gotten started, but those championships are canceled, too. That includes baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, outdoor track and field and women’s tennis.
When Sterk met with reporters at 1:30, he said the spring teams would continue practicing while their seasons were suspended through March 30, but with the NCAA’s latest decision, could those teams resume their seasons in April? That’s uncertain.
MU released statements from all of its winter and spring head coaches on social media Thursday afternoon. Most spoke with a tone of finality for the current season.
“While disappointed sport is but a game,” MU track coach Brett Halter said. “The safety of those yet affected by this virus should everyone’s top priority. We will rebound, learn and grow.”
The MU wrestling team had qualified eight wrestlers for next week’s NCAA meet in Minneapolis.
“Obviously today’s news is really tough to digest and while I feel for our seniors who will miss their final NCAA Championship I know this decision is being made with the well-being of our student-athletes as the highest priority,” MU wrestling coach Brian Smith said. “The situation has been fluid and ever-changing, and decisions like this one are not easy to make. I know our kids are heartbroken, but I know that they understand that this decision was a difficult one, and one with their best intentions in mind. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who has been affected by COVID-19.”
Q: What about football?
A: As of Thursday afternoon, MU still planned to hold spring practices, starting with its next workout Friday afternoon. The NCAA and SEC have not made any formal announcements about canceling spring football practices. As for Mizzou's April 11 spring football game, there could be changes on the way.
“We had talked before about a limited access spring game,” Sterk said, “and with a stadium that size you can you separate people and not have them around our players. But right now, practices are continuing.”
Like everything else this week, that could change any day, any hour, any minute.
Q: What about those postseason bans?
A: The Missouri baseball and softball postseason bans prohibited both teams from taking part in the 2020 SEC and NCAA tournaments. Now that their seasons are over, will the NCAA’s postseason ban carry over to 2021? Sterk didn’t have a concrete answer.
“You know how I feel about that,” he said. “But there’s no way they should do that.”
Both programs will have missed the 2020 postseason under the current circumstances, but will that be enough of a penance for the NCAA? Remember, it was just one former softball player and one baseball player who were found to have committed academic violations that led to the team's sanctions. The softball player last played at MU in 2018. The baseball players last played in 2016. By the spring of 2021, nearly five years will have passed since the most recent incident that led to MU's sanctions.
Q: Can seniors get another year of eligibility?
A: Missouri senior basketball player Reed Nikko might have played just one more game in his college career, but that’s not true for Mizzou seniors on the spring teams, like baseball’s Peter Zimmermann and Austin James or softball’s Eli Daniel. Could the NCAA grant them waivers for another year of college eligibility? Sterk wasn’t sure that was possible. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey didn’t rule it out.
“That would be one of those issues on a long list of additional items to consider,” he said, “and I don't think we have to come to that conclusion right now.”
Allowing seniors an extra year of eligibility would probably require the NCAA to expand scholarship limits otherwise teams would have to cut short scholarships given to incoming freshmen to make room for returning seniors.
Q: What’s next for recruiting?
A: The SEC has suspended all on-campus and off-campus recruiting for its member schools through March 30. That means Mizzou’s coaches can’t visit recruits at their homes or high schools or host recruits on official or unofficial visits for the next 18 days. “We will resume when deemed appropriate,” MU football coach Eliah Drinkwitz said on social media. MU teams could still land verbal commitments, but the recruiting break figures to put the process on pause for a few weeks.
Cuonzo Martin has at least one scholarship to use for the 2020-21 men's basketball team. Under normal circumstances, the entire month of March is a recruiting period in basketball, which means coaches can make in-person contact off campus with recruits. For Martin and his staff, that won’t be the case this March. No recruits on campus and no coaches on the road. April 1 is a quiet period day, meaning recruits can visit campus but coaches can’t visit them in their homes or high schools. From April 2-9 is a dead period, meaning recruits can’t visit campus and coaches can’t make in-person visits on the road. The recruiting period starts again April 10-12, before another dead period April 13-16, which includes the start of the spring signing period on April 15. This is all crucial for Mizzou. The coronavirus recruiting restrictions leaves MU with just one weekend April 10-12 that SEC teams can host recruits on campus before the signing period begins.