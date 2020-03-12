Mizzou athletics & coronavirus fallout FAQ

Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk met with reporters on the second floor of Nashville’s Renaissance Hotel on Thursday to discuss the Southeastern Conference’s decision to cancel the rest of the men’s basketball tournament, ending Mizzou’s season. Little did he know at the time that 90 minutes later the NCAA would cancel the remaining winter and spring national championship events for the rest of the academic year.

There are still endless unanswered questions at the national and local level. Here's an attempt to address some of the more relevant questions in regards to Mizzou sports.

Q: What’s next for Mizzou’s winter and spring teams?

A: The NCAA has canceled its championships for all the winter and spring sports. The indoor track and field championships were scheduled to start tomorrow in Albuquerque, N.M. That event is now cancelled, along with upcoming national meets for swimming and diving, gymnastics and wrestling for the Mizzou winter teams. The spring seasons have just gotten started, but those championships are canceled, too. That includes baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, outdoor track and field and women’s tennis.

When Sterk met with reporters at 1:30, he said the spring teams would continue practicing while their seasons were suspended through March 30, but with the NCAA’s latest decision, could those teams resume their seasons in April? That’s uncertain.

MU released statements from all of its winter and spring head coaches on social media Thursday afternoon. Most spoke with a tone of finality for the current season.