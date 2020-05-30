Mizzou athletics cutting $5 million with layoffs, salary reductions

COLUMBIA, Mo. - As part of sweeping budget cuts in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Missouri athletics departments will save $5 million with layoffs, furloughs and salary reductions, athletics director Jim Sterk told his employees in an email sent Friday and obtained by the Post-Dispatch.

The layoffs, furloughs and a three-tiered salary reduction plan will account for nearly a third of $16.5 million in planned budget cuts for the department, Sterk wrote. Sterk and leaders across the Southeastern Conference have said they expect the college football season to start on time this fall, but MU’s department is projecting a 20-percent revenue shortfall for the year. For the 2019 fiscal year, Mizzou's athletics operating expenses totaled $108,398,447.

Mizzou will also cut all performance and academic incentive bonuses until further notice, Sterk wrote.

The planned salary reductions will only impact employees with salaries greater than $60,000. Employees making between $60,000 an $100,000 will see their salaries reduced 7.5 percent from July 1 to Sept. 30, according to the email. Employees making more than $100,000 will see a 10-percent reduction during the same three-month period.