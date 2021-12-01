Mizzou athletics eliminates two high-level positions

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Shortly after she was hired in August, Missouri athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois began assessing the department she inherited. This week, she made changes.

The department has eliminated two upper-level positions and terminated Mizzou deputy AD for administration Andy Humes and executive associate AD for Tiger Scholarship Fund Ashley Moore, per a department email obtained by the Post-Dispatch that Reed-Francois sent out Tuesday evening.

Humes came to Mizzou in 2018 from San Diego State, where he worked under former Tigers AD Jim Sterk. He oversaw the compliance department along with athletics dining services and the school’s tennis facility.

Moore, a former Mizzou softball player, took over as director of the Tiger Scholarship Fund in 2013 and was promoted to her most recent role in 2018. She oversaw a 14-member staff, the department’s primary fundraising team.

Senior associate AD Greg Hulen, the department’s chief revenue officer whom Reed-Francois hired from Florida State, will continue leading MU’s revenue team.

Mizzou doesn’t plan to eliminate any other positions, the email read and a university source confirmed Wednesday.

The terminations come as Reed-Francois takes over a department that’s operated at a budget deficit for the last five years. In May 2020, in response to the pandemic, the athletics department cut $5 million from its budget with layoffs, furloughs and salary reductions. The department cut spending by $15-20 million overall for the last fiscal year.

