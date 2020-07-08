Mizzou athletics has had 10 positive COVID cases, no hospitalizations

Since testing began a month ago, the University of Missouri’s athletics department has had 10 positive cases for COVID-19 out of 377 tests given to athletes, coaches and staff, MU confirmed Wednesday.

Nine of those who have tested positive have been athletes while the other was a staff member, a department spokesman confirmed. None of the 10 people who have tested positive have been hospitalized. MU has not disclosed what sports those nine athletes play.

That’s a positive test rate of 2.6 percent, well below the most recent national average of 9 percent, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Wednesday, there had been 597 positive cases of COVID-19 in Boone County, Mo., including 231 active cases, according to Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. A Boone County record-high 51 new cases were reported Wednesday.

Mizzou athletics last released test results on June 25, when five total athletes and staff members had tested positive out of 308 tests.