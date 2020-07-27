Mizzou athletics moves to digital ticketing

MU expects its new mobile entry process to save time and cut down on hand-to-hand contact at Memorial Stadium and Mizzou Arena as fans will be required to download tickets to their smartphones via the Mizzou Tigers app and through the school’s partnership with Ticketmaster. The school will no longer accept paper tickets at any athetlics venue.

"There are going to be several challenges as athletics venues across the nation begin to open following the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a department, we will continue to stress the fan experience and safety at all of our events, and digital ticketing will play a key role in both of those areas moving forward," Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk said. “The convenience of digital ticketing is something I know our fans have been intrigued by for a long time, and that was confirmed during the focus groups we held as part of the decision-making process.