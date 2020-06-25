Mizzou Athletics releases first COVID test results

In recent weeks, athletics director Jim Sterk and football coach Eliah Drinkwitz discussed steps in place for testing and managing any positive cases for athletes within the program. Workout groups for football are limited to 20 players.

“The way we enter our building, the way we operate in our building is 6 feet of separation and no closer than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes," Drinkwitz said last week. "If you do you have to (be closer than 6 feet) have a mask on.”

Mizzou has asked athletes to sign a seven-step pledge, a copy of which was obtained by the Post-Dispatch through an open records request. The athletes were asked to pledge that they self-monitor and report any symptoms, practice good hygiene, participate in daily COVID-19 risk assessment and temperature screening, practice proper physical social distancing, wear a mask during in-person meetings if physical distancing is not possible, participate in enhanced sanitation/disinfection at home and within the facilities and inform team staff of any potential issues that may affect the wellness of teammates.

Mizzou's number of positive tests are relatively promising compared to other schools around the country that have confirmed higher numbers. Earlier this month, Clemson reported 28 positive tests from its athletics department, the bulk coming from the football team. The University of Texas announced that 13 football players had tested positive with another 10 in self-quarantine. The University of Houston suspended voluntary workouts after six symptomatic athletes tested positive. Louisiana State quarantined as many as 30 football players for positive cases or exposure to people with the virus, Sports Illustrated first reported.

