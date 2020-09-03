Mizzou athletics unveils voting action plan

The SEC voting program was born out of discussions by SEC athletes, campus leaders and athletics directors, including the newly formed league-wide SEC Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice. Missouri's Cuonzo Martin serves as the council member representing men's basketball for the conference.

"Voting is an important way to fulfill one's civic duty in America,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. "The SEC Voter Education and Participation Program focuses on creating an opportunity for our universities to help our student-athletes, coaches and staff understand and participate in the election process."

"It's vital that we do everything we can to not only ensure our student-athletes, coaches and staff register and participate in the election process, but are educated, informed voters on November 3rd," Martin said. “This program provides those opportunities and gives us the needed resources and time to perform an important civic duty."

Here are eight tenants the SEC laid out for schools to address:

1. Educating student-athletes, coaches and staff on the importance of participating in local, state and federal elections;

2. Educating student-athletes, coaches and staff on the electoral college and how it impacts general elections;