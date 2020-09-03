Mizzou athletics unveils voting action plan

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Southeastern Conference announced a new non-partisan voter education and participation program on Thursday with all 14 schools agreeing to support voter engagement among their athletes, coaches and staff for the November general election and other local, state and federal elections. The program falls in line with the NCAA Division I Council’s looming decision to consider a recommendation to designate the first Tuesday of November as a mandatory off day from countable athletically related activities for Division I athletes.
On Thursday, Mizzou also released its action plan to encourage voting, educate its athletes on the voting process and the issues at stake. Among Mizzou’s plans for the fall is to work with the Boone County Clerk to designate Mizzou Arena or the Hearnes Center as a central polling place where any registered voter could cast their vote for the November general election.
In June, after the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, it was Mizzou's football program that became a trendsetter nationwide when football players organized a walk through campus that concluded with a visit to the county courthouse, where 62 players registered to vote. On Wednesday, Mizzou athletes, coaches and administrators united for a march through campus to raise awareness for racial injustice.
The SEC voting program was born out of discussions by SEC athletes, campus leaders and athletics directors, including the newly formed league-wide SEC Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice. Missouri's Cuonzo Martin serves as the council member representing men's basketball for the conference.
"Voting is an important way to fulfill one's civic duty in America,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. "The SEC Voter Education and Participation Program focuses on creating an opportunity for our universities to help our student-athletes, coaches and staff understand and participate in the election process."
"It's vital that we do everything we can to not only ensure our student-athletes, coaches and staff register and participate in the election process, but are educated, informed voters on November 3rd," Martin said. “This program provides those opportunities and gives us the needed resources and time to perform an important civic duty."
Here are eight tenants the SEC laid out for schools to address:
1. Educating student-athletes, coaches and staff on the importance of participating in local, state and federal elections;
2. Educating student-athletes, coaches and staff on the electoral college and how it impacts general elections;
3. Supporting student-athletes, coaches and staff in the voter registration process ahead of the November general election and thereafter;
4. Educating student-athletes on the absentee voting process while helping them adhere to important deadlines ahead of the November general election and thereafter;
5. Educating student-athletes on the vote-by-mail process being implemented in certain states for the November general election and helping them adhere to key deadlines;
6. Accommodating and supporting student-athletes, coaches and staff who are able to vote in person in the November general election and thereafter;
7. Collaborating with university-wide offices to connect athletic department education and participation efforts with broader, related university efforts; and
8. Identifying strategies to celebrate student-athletes, coaches and staff who participate in the November general election and thereafter.
You can read Mizzou’s full action plan here.
Among the steps the athletics department plan to take…
• Three athlete organizations — Black Student-Athlete Association (BSAA), Female Athlete Minorities at Mizzou (FAMM) and Student-Athletes Fostering Equality (SAFE) — will engage in peer-to-peer education on voting history and the importance of voting to share with their teammates in 2-3 team meetings to be held in September/October.
• Mizzou Athletics Committee for Inclusive Excellence (MACIE) will coordinate the peer-to-peer education in team meetings with head coaches who choose to do so. Committee members include assistant coaches and administrators from different levels of the athletics department.
• Dr. Laron Williams, an MU Political Science professor, will provide a tutorial on the election process, including the electoral college, as well as how to evaluate and select candidates.
• Athletes in leadership groups or Political Science majors will research candidates and issues and host educational forums prior to the election.
• Mizzou Made Academics and Student-Athlete Development staffers will send out texts/emails to athletes with instructions on how to check registration status and how to register to vote online.
• Head Coaches will be encouraged to make Election Day an off day, so that athletes will have time to vote. If transportation to a polling place is needed, head coaches will coordinate. MACIE and MACIE Ambassadors work with athletics staff to coordinate transportation to polling place.
• MU will work with the Boone County Clerk to have Mizzou Arena or the Hearnes Center designated a central poll for the November General Election.
