Mizzou athletics, with COVID losses looming, continue to operate at a deficit

“We're down about 45 positions (in the department),” he said Tuesday. “We're starting to add some of those back because … having so many sports in the spring we couldn't function without replacing some of those. We eliminated incentives, we reduced salaries, we have essential spending only.

“We've done a lot,” he added, “but I think what's hopeful is our 2021 renewals (for footballs season tickets) look strong. Eighty-five percent of our donors maintain their donor level from last year to this current year, even without their tickets. That has really helped, obviously.”

“Overall,” he added, “we're doing better than we thought as far as controlling expenses and really didn't know how travel would be impacted as much as it is. … We think we have a shot at more of a balanced budget this year. But obviously with a lot of moving parts we don't know.”

In the 2020 fiscal year, which included MU’s 2019 football season, when the Tigers went 6-6 in Barry Odom’s final season, Mizzou revenues for ticket sales dipped slightly to $16,124,731. MU also took in less revenue for guarantee fees for visiting teams, NCAA distributions and cash donations, though donations still eclipsed $25 million. In the last four years MU athletics has enjoyed four of its best five years in total fundraising, Sterk said.