Mizzou avoids disaster, survives Vanderbilt for season's first SEC victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. — In a showdown to avoid last place in the SEC East Division, Missouri and Vanderbilt took turns Saturday making their case as the most hapless team in the league.

In the end, Vandy earned that title and Mizzou won the game.

Memorial Stadium’s largest crowd in three years watched the Tigers snap their three-game losing streak behind another shaky offensive performance, albeit in a much-needed victory against a Vanderbilt program still stuck on a long stretch of futility.

In their 17-14 homecoming victory, the Tigers mostly smothered Vanderbilt’s offense, uncovered just enough of their own early and hung on late to win their first SEC game since last Nov. 20.

With 60,618 on hand, Mizzou needed a stop on fourth down with 1:18 left to preserve the victory as a swarm of Tigers stopped Ray Davis just short of the marker.

Any plans to give freshman quarterback Sam Horn his first college snaps were dashed by Mizzou’s struggles to sustain drives and hang onto the ball. The Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) turned it over three times, allowed Vandy to penetrate the backfield at will and needed a stout defensive day to protect a narrow lead throughout the second half. It was just the second time Mizzou lost the turnover battle but won the game under third-year coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Mizzou held the Commodores (3-5, 0-4) to just one offensive touchdown and overcame two more turnovers by quarterback Brady Cook and another rough day for the offensive line. Vandy logged a season-high 11 tackles for loss and sacked Cook three times but left Columbia with a 25th consecutive loss in conference play.

Mizzou, now a game ahead of last-place Vandy in the SEC East, heads to South Carolina next Saturday. The Tigers are 2-0 against the Gamecocks under Drinkwitz.

Cook threw for 211 yards, while Cody Schrader led the Tigers with 84 rushing yards. Luther Burden III had a career-high 66 yards on four catches, all in the first half.

In MU’s first game in two weeks, Drinkwitz’s offense looked poised for a breakout game. With strong blocking on the outside, Burden snagged a bubble screen on the Tigers’ seventh play from scrimmage and took it 35 yards to the end zone.

Cook couldn’t follow up the early score with another one, lofting a horrendous interception to linebacker Anfernee Orji on a short pass along the sideline to tailback Cody Schrader.

In the second quarter, Burden made it 14-0 with a 10-yard end-around to the end zone, his second score of the day.

Mizzou expertly managed the end of the half, turning a Jaylon Carlies interception in the end zone into a Harrison Mevis field goal with a second on the clock, good for a 17-0 lead going into halftime.

Missouri’s defense bent a few times but never broke in the first half, holding Vandy to 119 yards of offense.

Early in the third quarter and for the second straight game, a Mizzou turnover turned into a defensive touchdown, this time on a sack and fumble by Cook. On third and 10 deep in Mizzou territory, Vandy called a heavy blitz to Cook’s right and just as linebacker C.J. Taylor hurdled tailback Cody Schrader in the backfield, Orji slipped through a gap and leveled Cook, jarring the ball loose. Taylor jogged the ball into the end zone for the touchdown, trimming Mizzou’s lead to 17-7.

Vandy recovered the ensuing kickoff after it took a strange bounce back to the coverage unit, but the Commodores couldn’t capitalize on the fortuitous field position and missed a chip-shot field goal.

Schrader was the best thing going for Mizzou’s offense in the second half, but after three straight runs put the Tigers just outside the red zone, Peat spelled him for a play and promptly fumbled, giving the ball back to Vanderbilt just inside the 20-yard line.

With backup QB Mike Wright in for Swann, Vandy made it a one-possession game with an 80-yard catch and run by Gamarion Carter, shrinking the Tigers’ lead to 17-14.

Vanderbilt had one last chance to force overtime or take the lead for good late but couldn’t get farther than MU’s 44-yard line on the final series.