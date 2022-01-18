Mizzou backfield adds Stanford's Nathaniel Peat

Dawson Downing and Simi Bakare also won’t return in 2022. A prime contender for carries should be Elijah Young, who began the year as Badie’s top backup, vanished on the bench through chunks of the season, only to split the rushing duties with Downing in the Armed Forces Bowl. He finished as the team’s No. 2 rusher, though with just 162 yards on 37 attempts. Michael Cox, a former walk-on, could push for a bigger role after running for 150 yards and two touchdowns on just 18 carries in 2021. B.J. Harris (22 carries, 73 yards) got off the bench a few times as a freshman. Taj Butts, another freshman, took a redshirt. The Tigers have four-star prospect Tavorus Jones from El Paso, Texas, joining the team this summer.