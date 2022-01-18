Mizzou backfield adds Stanford's Nathaniel Peat

Missouri has found some help to replace All-SEC running back Tyler Badie. Nathaniel Peat, a Columbia native who spent the last three years at Stanford, has officially joined MU's program, the team confirmed Tuesday, the first day of classes for the winter semester.
Another five recent transfers have also officially joined the team: safety Joseph Charleston (Clemson), center Bence Polgar (Buffalo), defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan (Oklahoma State), cornerback Dreyden Norwood (Texas A&M) and defensive end Tyrone Hopper (North Carolina).
Six newly signed freshmen are on campus in classes, too: receivers Luther Burden and Mekhi Miller, tight end Max Whisner, offensive lineman Armand Membou, linebacker Xavier Simmons and cornerback Marcus Scott.
Peat was Stanford’s leading rusher this past season, running for 404 yards and three touchdowns as part of the Cardinal’s running back rotation. Over three seasons he totaled 665 rushing yards and four scores, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He made his mark as a kickoff return specialist, leading the Pac-12 with 663 return yards this past season. His 2021 return yard average (24.6) was more than any of Mizzou’s primary return specialists have averaged since Marcus Murphy in 2014.
Peat was a three-star prospect at Columbia’s Rock Bridge High in the 2019 class and was the nation’s No. 9-ranked all-purpose back by Rivals.com. He’ll have two years of eligibility at Mizzou and could push for immediate playing time in a backfield that only returns spare parts from the 2021 season. Badie, who led the SEC with 1,604 rushing yards, accounted for 73% of the team’s rushing attempts at the running back position this past season, leaving only some scraps for the team’s backup options.
Dawson Downing and Simi Bakare also won’t return in 2022. A prime contender for carries should be Elijah Young, who began the year as Badie’s top backup, vanished on the bench through chunks of the season, only to split the rushing duties with Downing in the Armed Forces Bowl. He finished as the team’s No. 2 rusher, though with just 162 yards on 37 attempts. Michael Cox, a former walk-on, could push for a bigger role after running for 150 yards and two touchdowns on just 18 carries in 2021. B.J. Harris (22 carries, 73 yards) got off the bench a few times as a freshman. Taj Butts, another freshman, took a redshirt. The Tigers have four-star prospect Tavorus Jones from El Paso, Texas, joining the team this summer.