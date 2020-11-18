Mizzou backup receiver Dominic Gicinto enters transfer portal

"Which is kind of sad," he said. "I think some of us had had petitioned for opt outs to try to replace some of these guys with some of these walk-ons and give those guys those scholarships, but that wasn't something that the NCAA wasn't willing to do, which obviously leads to where you're at with your 53 numbers and all that stuff. Not anything that anybody could foresee but now we're in the middle of it. And this is what you're dealing with."

Gicinto, listed third at slot receiver on the team's most recent depth chart, has four catches for 52 yards on seven targets this season. He was among the players who missed the Louisiana State game because of COVID contact tracing and has played just 16 snaps the last two games. Five of his seven targets came in the Alabama game the first week of the season.

As a sophomore last year, Gicinto caught four passes for 61 yards, down from 15 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2018. The Raytown native was a two-star recruit in MU's 2018 class.

He's the third wide receiver to leave the team since the start of the season, following CJay Boone, who also entered the transfer portal, and Maurice Massey, who was dismissed after his arrest for assault. Wide receiver recruiting, retention and development have been problems within the program for years. Mizzou signed 11 high school receivers from 2017-19, though only four have ever caught a pass in a game for the Tigers and only two remain on the roster. Gicinto was one of seven receivers who signed with MU in 2018, and his departure leaves just two of those players on the team, juniors Tauskie Dove and Jalen Knox. The team added only one receiver in 2017, O'Shae Clark, who transferred before taking part in a practice. Boone and Massey were the only receivers Mizzou signed in 2019.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.