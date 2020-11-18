Mizzou backup receiver Dominic Gicinto enters transfer portal

Missouri junior slot receiver Dominic Gicinto has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the team confirmed Wednesday, giving the Tigers one fewer scholarship player for Saturday's game at South Carolina. As of Tuesday, Mizzou had 56 scholarship players available, just three more than the Southeastern Conference roster threshold for COVID-19 protocols.
The SEC roster threshold is considered a guideline more than a strict requirement.
"The impacted institution has the option to play the game with fewer than the 53 scholarship players or fewer than the minimum number of position players ... if it elects to do so," SEC spokesperson Chuck Dunlap said in an email Wednesday.
That means the Tigers (2-3) could slip below the SEC's 53-player threshold and still elect to play Saturday's game at South Carolina (2-5). Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz talked Wednesday as if he expects the Tigers to play Saturday.
"I look forward to the opportunity," he said during the SEC's conference call. "Obviously in this year anytime you get an opportunity to play the game you got to relish it. And that's what we're focusing on trying to do."
Gicinto told Drinkwitz about his decision after Tuesday's practice.
"He felt like he wanted to find a better offensive fit and a better cultural fit," Drinkwitz said. "Obviously, we weren't here to recruit him. We're different than what they've been used to or what they recruited to. It's all about trying to find the right fit. We wish him well and absolutely all the best to him as he's moving forward."
Gicinto posted a statement on Twitter saying he "never wanted to leave the University of Missouri" and thanked former MU coach Barry Odom and current receivers coach Bush Hamdan.
Gicinto's departure puts MU at 54 scholarship players "who are available to show up to practice or (have) the potential to practice based off they have not been declared out for this week," Drinkwitz said.
Drinkwitz confirmed that injured nose tackle Kobie Whiteside (knee) and offensive guard Xavier Delgado (ankle) are among the 54 players considered to have the potential to practice this week. Tight end Daniel Parker Jr. has been ruled out for Saturday's game and is not part of the 54, he said. (Drinkwitz said both 55 and 54 on Wednesday's conference call, but MU later confirmed the number is 54.)
Why can't Mizzou just put some walk-ons on scholarship to boost the roster count? Good question. Drinkwitz said teams are required to certify their rosters in August and the earliest they could adjust a player from walk-ons status to scholarship status would be after the current semester in January.
"Which is kind of sad," he said. "I think some of us had had petitioned for opt outs to try to replace some of these guys with some of these walk-ons and give those guys those scholarships, but that wasn't something that the NCAA wasn't willing to do, which obviously leads to where you're at with your 53 numbers and all that stuff. Not anything that anybody could foresee but now we're in the middle of it. And this is what you're dealing with."
Gicinto, listed third at slot receiver on the team's most recent depth chart, has four catches for 52 yards on seven targets this season. He was among the players who missed the Louisiana State game because of COVID contact tracing and has played just 16 snaps the last two games. Five of his seven targets came in the Alabama game the first week of the season.
As a sophomore last year, Gicinto caught four passes for 61 yards, down from 15 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2018. The Raytown native was a two-star recruit in MU's 2018 class.
He's the third wide receiver to leave the team since the start of the season, following CJay Boone, who also entered the transfer portal, and Maurice Massey, who was dismissed after his arrest for assault. Wide receiver recruiting, retention and development have been problems within the program for years. Mizzou signed 11 high school receivers from 2017-19, though only four have ever caught a pass in a game for the Tigers and only two remain on the roster. Gicinto was one of seven receivers who signed with MU in 2018, and his departure leaves just two of those players on the team, juniors Tauskie Dove and Jalen Knox. The team added only one receiver in 2017, O'Shae Clark, who transferred before taking part in a practice. Boone and Massey were the only receivers Mizzou signed in 2019.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.