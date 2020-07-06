Mizzou baseball, softball teams eligible for 2021 postseason

The Missouri baseball and softball programs received good news from the NCAA: Their postseason bans will not carry over to the 2021 season, MU announced Monday.

Both programs faced postseason bans for the 2020 season as part of Mizzou’s sanctions for the academic misconduct case involving former athletics tutor Yolanda Kumar, but when the coronavirus pandemic shut down all spring seasons across college sports the status of the postseason bans was uncertain.

Last November, the exact language of the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee report stated that the two teams must serve postseason bans specifically for the 2020 season — not the first available postseason.

That left both baseball coach Steve Bieser and softball coach Larissa Anderson confident that the ban would not carry over to 2021 — but not certain.

Mizzou’s softball team was 19-7 and on top of the Southeastern Conference standings after its opening league series when the season was suspended in March. The MU baseball team was 11-5 and riding a seven-game winning streak heading into its first SEC series.

With the NCAA’s recent decision, both Mizzou teams will be eligible for both the 2021 SEC tournament and the NCAA Tournament. The Mizzou football team was also hit with a postseason ban as part of the same sanctions and served that punishment last fall after going 6-6 in the regular season.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.