Mizzou baseball's pitching woes lead to staff change

The Missouri baseball team is looking for a new pitching coach. Fred Corral, in charge of the team’s pitchers the last four seasons, will not return next season, an MU spokesman confirmed.

The Tigers are coming off a dreadful 15-36 season that saw their pitching staff struggle throughout the year. Mizzou led the nation in walks allowed with 319 and finished with a team ERA of 7.24 that ranked No. 267 out of 286 Division I teams. After opening the season with hopes of making an NCAA regional, the Tigers did not qualify for the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Tigers coach Steve Bieser hired Corral in August 2017 after the veteran pitching coach spent the five previous seasons at Georgia in the same role. He’s also coached at Memphis, Tennessee and Oklahoma and served as an instructor with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Montreal Expos.