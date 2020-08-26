Mizzou basketball adds another pledge, three-star wing Sean Durugordon

The Missouri basketball program once recruited a legend from Queens, N.Y. More than 30 years later, the Tigers have landed another player from the New York City borough.
For the second time this week, Cuonzo Martin has added a piece to his pivotal 2021 recruiting class. Sean Durugordon, a three-star 6-foot-6 wing from Queens, committed to the Tigers on Wednesday, giving Martin two pledges this week. Kaleb Brown, a guard from Huntsville, Ala., committed to Mizzou on Monday.
good things take time....110% Committed‼️ pic.twitter.com/q8GdYSOmbZ— Sean Durugordon⭐️📸✨ (@durugordon) August 26, 2020
If Durugordon is half as good as the last Mizzou player from Queens - all-time scoring leader Derrick Chievous - then Martin will have added a valuable piece to the perimeter.
Durugordon recently transferred schools in Connecticut, moving from Canterbury School to Putnam Science Academy. As a junior last season, he averaged 23 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 44 percent from 3-point range.
Durugordon was also considering Auburn, Georgia, Arizona State, DePaul, Seton Hall, VCU and Hofstra. He’s rated the nation’s No. 237 player overall by 247Sports.com’s composite rankings and the No. 48 small forward.
The Tigers have five seniors on the 2020-21 roster, plus another open scholarship to use for the 2021 signing class. Mizzou has three 2021 commitments overall, including Springfield, Mo., guard Anton Brookshire.
Durugordon is moving into Putnam Science Academy this weekend and will have to quarantine for two weeks before the team starts practicing Sept. 14, coach Tom Espinosa said Wednesday in a phone interview.
Here’s more from Espinosa: “Unfortunately with this whole COVID thing it’s been a really different, interesting year recruiting and evacuating. Sean played at Canterbury School last year, a prep school on the other side of Connecticut. I never saw him play, but a lot of people throughout the year and people that were close to him spoke so highly of the kid. He wanted to leave Canterbury and go to a higher level, the highest level of prep schools. They reached out to us and said, ‘Hey, this kid’s looking.’ That’s how we kind of got started."
"Then we got film and we made some calls, character checks and all that," he added. "But I’ve never really seen him play live, never worked him out. Nothing like that. So it's gonna be interesting. Since he committed to us he really kind of blew up just getting offers even without playing in April and over the summer. It was just crazy how he blew up with offers from Auburn and Seton Hall and everybody started offering the kid.
"He’s a wing at 6-6 with a 7-foot wingspan. He’s athletic, tough. We're really excited for the kid. He’s got to be a more consistent shooter and continue to get stronger. This year is gonna be great for him. He’s going to be playing at the highest level. We have 13 Division I players on the team. It's gonna be great for him every day. He’s going to get better just competing with his teammates. We’ve got him plugged into the two/three positions. He's a tremendous rebounding guard. He fits our mold of just being tough and a team guy. He’s a high-character kid, just a tremendous young man.”
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.