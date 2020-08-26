Mizzou basketball adds another pledge, three-star wing Sean Durugordon

Durugordon is moving into Putnam Science Academy this weekend and will have to quarantine for two weeks before the team starts practicing Sept. 14, coach Tom Espinosa said Wednesday in a phone interview.

Here’s more from Espinosa: “Unfortunately with this whole COVID thing it’s been a really different, interesting year recruiting and evacuating. Sean played at Canterbury School last year, a prep school on the other side of Connecticut. I never saw him play, but a lot of people throughout the year and people that were close to him spoke so highly of the kid. He wanted to leave Canterbury and go to a higher level, the highest level of prep schools. They reached out to us and said, ‘Hey, this kid’s looking.’ That’s how we kind of got started."

"Then we got film and we made some calls, character checks and all that," he added. "But I’ve never really seen him play live, never worked him out. Nothing like that. So it's gonna be interesting. Since he committed to us he really kind of blew up just getting offers even without playing in April and over the summer. It was just crazy how he blew up with offers from Auburn and Seton Hall and everybody started offering the kid.