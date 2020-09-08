 Skip to main content
Mizzou basketball adds fourth pledge for 2021
Oklahoma Missouri Basketball

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

Another week, another commitment for the Missouri basketball team. Trevon Brazile, a combo forward/wing player from Springfield, Mo., announced his pledge on Tuesday, the same day he received a scholarship offer from the basketball staff. 

Brazile, rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, recently transferred from Parkview High and moved across town to Kickapoo High. His only other reported offers are from Cleveland State and Montana, but Rivals.com recently reported that he's gained interest from Arkansas, Illinois, Wichita State and Wisconsin. At Kickapoo, he'll join fellow Mizzou commitment Anton Brookshire, also his teammate with the Yanders Law AAU program. 

Brazile gives MU four commitments for the 2021 class, along with Brookshire, Kaleb Brown from Huntsville, Ala., and Sean Durugordon from Queens, N.Y.

Only one Division I program has more commitments as of Tuesday. That's Florida State with five. Michigan, Texas, USC and Villanova also have four pledges for 2021. Rivals.com rates Mizzou's class No. 38 nationally. 

