Mizzou basketball adds game against Oregon in Omaha

The Missouri men's basketball team has been scrambling for an opponent this week - and landed an opponent it was scheduled to meet all along, the No. 21 Oregon Ducks.

Mizzou (1-0) and Oregon (0-0) will meet at 8 p.m. (St. Louis time) on Wednesday in Omaha, Nebraska, at the CHI Health Center Omaha. The game will be shown on FS1. The game will be closed to fans.

The Tigers and Ducks were initially scheduled to play this week in Uncasville, Connecticut at the "Bubbleville" event at the Mohegan Sun, but the Ducks pulled out of the event, soon followed by Mizzou. Oregon will also play in Omaha on Friday against Seton Hall.

MU is 5-0 all-time against Oregon, sweeping the Ducks most recently in 2009 and 2010. The two teams have never met on a neutral floor. CHI Health Center Omaha is the former CenturyLink Center, home to one of the most painful games in Mizzou history, the Tigers' first-round loss to Norfolk State in the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

Missouri's season is scheduled to resume Sunday at Wichita State for an 1 p.m. tipoff with the Shockers on ESPN2.

