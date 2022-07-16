Mizzou basketball alums hope Dennis Gates can revive program’s glory days

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Some waistlines and hairlines have expanded since their glory days, but a cast of former Mizzou stars put on a midsummer show Saturday for fans hungry to celebrate anything worth celebrating at Mizzou Arena.

It was a day for nostalgia on Norm Stewart Court as former Tiger basketball and football players joined forces for the latest edition of the Laurence Bowers/DeMarre Carroll alumni charity basketball game. With coaching great Stewart sitting courtside, several of his former stars contributed to Team Bowers’ 87-86 victory, led by 52-year-old Doug Smith, who splashed the game’s opening points with a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

With an estimated crowd of around 4,000 in the arena’s lower bowl, all cash proceeds benefitted the two captains’ charities: United Community Builders and the Carroll Family Foundation.

Along with Smith, whose retried No. 34 jersey hung above the action from the rafters, Bowers’ roster included basketball players Melvin Booker, Marcus Denmon, Phil Pressey, Jason Conley, Kevin Puryear, Jarrett Sutton and Steve Moore, along with football alums Corby Jones, William Moore, Jeremy Maclin, Tommy Saunders, Jerrell Jackson and quarterback Brad Smith, who earned one of the day’s loudest ovations during pregame introductions. Fresh off another injury-shortened season with the Denver Nuggets, former Mizzou one-and-done player Michael Porter Jr. served as honorary team captain but did not play.

Carroll countered with his team of basketball Tigers Rickey Paulding, Keith Ramsey, Matt Pressey, Jordan Geist, Brian Grawer, Jason Sutherland and Mike Anderson Jr., joined by football players Sean Weatherspoon, James Franklin, Martin Rucker, Henry Josey, Marcus Lucas, Bud Sasser and Kentrell Brothers. Former All-American Willie Smith, one of Stewart’s most cherished players, served as the team’s honorary captain.

With first-year coach Dennis Gates in the crowd along with his Mizzou staff and players, Saturday’s event was a chance to unite the program’s past with the future.

“I feel like a lot of the alums, especially on the basketball side, have not been as active with the program and the university and different things like that,” said Denmon, 32, who plays professionally in Greece. “And I think these type of things are good to ignite that, to have some of the ex-athletes and even coaches and family come back around. I think it's important.”

“I think we’ve got a heck of a coach in Coach Gates,” said Carroll, 35, who played 11 NBA seasons, most recently with San Antonio and Houston in 2020. “He builds his team off the culture and runs the organization with zero tolerance for knucklehead behavior. So I think him coming in and really putting his foot down and getting the fans engaged is only gonna help this Mizzou program turn back around to the days when I was here.”

That includes getting prominent alums, like Carroll, more visibly involved with the program.

“For guys who have successful careers from Mizzou, they come back and support (the program) and for the players to see our faces, I think that goes a long ways. I'm just happy to be able to come back now and hopefully continue to keep doing this game.”

Among the day’s highlights …

• Paulding, who turns 40 this fall and just retired after a long career in Europe, showed he can still attack the rim. He scored the first points for Team Carroll with an uncontested one-handed dunk.

• Two of most prolific dual-threat quarterbacks in Tiger history took turns guarding each other in the first half: Franklin vs. Smith. In between quarters players teamed with local kids from the crowd for a shooting contest. Franklin clinched his team’s victory by draining a halfcourt shot.

• At halftime, Bowers announced that local philanthropist Greg DeLine pledged $500 for every dunk in the third quarter. Former forward Keith Ramsey, 34, took the challenge seriously with three jams in the half’s opening minutes. Paulding, Moore (two) and Carroll added to the dunk collection, as did Bowers — after a couple flubbed attempts at the rim.

• Go figure: One of the game’s younger and fittest athletes suffered the day’s only injury. Jackson, a personal trainer who owns a local fitness club, went down under the basket in the first half and needed help walking to the locker room. Hobbling on crutches, the former wide receiver came back on the floor with his left knee heavily iced.

• Sutherland and Geist, two similarly feisty and tattooed guards separated by 20 years but not much else, shared the Team Carroll backcourt for a long stretch in the second half, miraculously without starting a fight with their counterparts on Team Bowers. Geist, who plays professionally in Germany, worked a nifty two-man game with Sutherland on a couple late possessions.

At halftime, Gates helped create the day’s loudest ovation when he took the microphone and saluted Stewart, who was sitting along the sideline with wife Virginia. It’s a common practice for Gates, who rarely gets through a public speaking engagement without recognizing the most successful coach in program history.

For the alums who wheezed up and down the court Saturday, some more than others, they hope the current regime can capture the same fervor.

“It’s early for sure, but everything that I hear — and I've been talking to Coach Gates —I’ve heard nothing but good things,” Denmon said “I got to watch a little bit of practice and those guys were getting after it. I want everyone to welcome him with open arms and be patient as well. Things don't change overnight. And I feel like he's going to be able to come in and make a good impact.”

The arena was hardly full Saturday but players like Denmon know the impact a packed building can have on games and the program’s stature. He hopes to see those days relive themselves in the future.

“I was fortunate,” he said. “man, we sold out every home game in conference play. That’s something that's earned as well. But we have a very faithful fan base and I think that as we begin to play the right way and get fans excited about getting into the seats they'll come back and you'll get to see a lot of black and gold in here.”