 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mizzou basketball at Arkansas: Numbers to know for Wednesday's SEC clash

  • 0

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dennis Gates and his No. 20 Missouri Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) head across the state border to face No. 13 Arkansas (11-2, 0-1)  on Wednesday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network) at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Here are 15 numbers to know for Wednesday's matchup:

16: Arkansas’ shooting percentage from 3-point range in last Wednesday’s 60-57 loss at Louisiana State.

18.7: Arkansas’ percentage of points that come on 3-pointers, which ranks No. 361 out of 363 teams. The Hogs score nearly 61% of their points on 2-point baskets and average close to five dunks per game.

People are also reading…

17.9: Ricky Council IV’s team-high scoring average for Arkansas, third-best in the SEC. The 6-6 junior guard transferred to Fayetteville after two seasons at Wichita State. He scored nine points in two games against Mizzou with the Shockers.

2: National ranking for Arkansas’ 2022 recruiting class that included three five-star players, guards Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black and forward Jordan Walsh. Smith is out indefinitely while nursing a knee injury. Black and Walsh have combined to average 20.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

9-8: Arkansas’ record against teams ranked in the AP Top 25 under fourth-year coach Eric Musselman, including 1-1 this year, a win over San Diego State and a loss to Creighton, neither of which are currently ranked.

84: Arkansas’ wins under Musselman (in 114 games), the most among SEC teams since he took over the program. The Hogs are 54-6 at home under Musselman, also the most home wins among SEC teams since he became coach.

2: Mizzou wins at Bud Walton Arena in 10 games since joining the SEC. Those came in 2014 and 2021.

5: Number of Missouri players shooting 36% or better from 3-point range, led by Kobe Brown (45.7), Nick Honor (44.6) and D’Moi Hodge (41.8).

999: Brown’s career points coming into Wednesday’s game. With his next point he’ll join teammates Isiaih Mosley, Honor and Noah Carter in the 1,000-point club. Hodge is up next with 968.

3.2: Honor’s SEC-best assist-to-turnover ratio. He leads the Tigers with 47 assists with just 15 giveaways.

7.1: Mizzou’s average turnover margin, which ranks No. 4 nationally behind only UNLV, Iowa State and UCLA. The Tigers had more turnovers than their opponents in four of the five previous seasons.

1,2: Mizzou and Arkansas’ respective SEC rankings in fast-break points. The Tigers lead the league with 19.6 per game, ahead of the Hogs at 13.5.

2: The number of Mizzou head coaches to lead the Tigers into the AP Top 25 in his first season. Frank Haith got MU to No. 2 in his debut season in 2011-12. Dennis Gates is the second.

3: First-year head coaches with teams in the AP Top 25: Duke’s Jon Scheyer (No. 16), Xavier’s Sean Miller (No. 18) and Mizzou’s Gates (No. 20). Miller is in his second stint at Xavier after first coaching there from 2004-09.

0: Times Mizzou has opened SEC play 2-0 since joining the conference in 2012-13.

0 Comments

Tags

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'That was a big character win for us tonight,' says Brandon Saad

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News