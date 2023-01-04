Mizzou basketball at Arkansas: Numbers to know for Wednesday's SEC clash

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dennis Gates and his No. 20 Missouri Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) head across the state border to face No. 13 Arkansas (11-2, 0-1) on Wednesday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network) at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Here are 15 numbers to know for Wednesday's matchup:

16: Arkansas’ shooting percentage from 3-point range in last Wednesday’s 60-57 loss at Louisiana State.

18.7: Arkansas’ percentage of points that come on 3-pointers, which ranks No. 361 out of 363 teams. The Hogs score nearly 61% of their points on 2-point baskets and average close to five dunks per game.

17.9: Ricky Council IV’s team-high scoring average for Arkansas, third-best in the SEC. The 6-6 junior guard transferred to Fayetteville after two seasons at Wichita State. He scored nine points in two games against Mizzou with the Shockers.

2: National ranking for Arkansas’ 2022 recruiting class that included three five-star players, guards Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black and forward Jordan Walsh. Smith is out indefinitely while nursing a knee injury. Black and Walsh have combined to average 20.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

9-8: Arkansas’ record against teams ranked in the AP Top 25 under fourth-year coach Eric Musselman, including 1-1 this year, a win over San Diego State and a loss to Creighton, neither of which are currently ranked.

84: Arkansas’ wins under Musselman (in 114 games), the most among SEC teams since he took over the program. The Hogs are 54-6 at home under Musselman, also the most home wins among SEC teams since he became coach.

2: Mizzou wins at Bud Walton Arena in 10 games since joining the SEC. Those came in 2014 and 2021.

5: Number of Missouri players shooting 36% or better from 3-point range, led by Kobe Brown (45.7), Nick Honor (44.6) and D’Moi Hodge (41.8).

999: Brown’s career points coming into Wednesday’s game. With his next point he’ll join teammates Isiaih Mosley, Honor and Noah Carter in the 1,000-point club. Hodge is up next with 968.

3.2: Honor’s SEC-best assist-to-turnover ratio. He leads the Tigers with 47 assists with just 15 giveaways.

7.1: Mizzou’s average turnover margin, which ranks No. 4 nationally behind only UNLV, Iowa State and UCLA. The Tigers had more turnovers than their opponents in four of the five previous seasons.

1,2: Mizzou and Arkansas’ respective SEC rankings in fast-break points. The Tigers lead the league with 19.6 per game, ahead of the Hogs at 13.5.

2: The number of Mizzou head coaches to lead the Tigers into the AP Top 25 in his first season. Frank Haith got MU to No. 2 in his debut season in 2011-12. Dennis Gates is the second.

3: First-year head coaches with teams in the AP Top 25: Duke’s Jon Scheyer (No. 16), Xavier’s Sean Miller (No. 18) and Mizzou’s Gates (No. 20). Miller is in his second stint at Xavier after first coaching there from 2004-09.