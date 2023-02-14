COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers (19-6, 7-5 SEC) stayed on the road after Saturday’s win at Tennessee and continue their two-game trip Tuesday at Auburn (17-8, 7-5), a 6 p.m. tip-off at Neville Arena. Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Marty Smith have the call on ESPN2. Here are 12 numbers to know for Tuesday’s game.

35: Auburn’s spot in the NCAA’s NET rankings, making this another valuable Quad 1 game for Mizzou. Auburn has lost three games in a row and five of its last six and for the season is just 2-6 in Quad 1 games. Missouri began the week at No. 45 in NET rankings with a 4-6 record in Quad 1 games.

29.2: Auburn’s 3-point shooting percentage, the lowest of any Bruce Pearl-coached team in his 19 seasons as a Division I head coach at Milwaukee, Tennessee and Auburn. Only 12 teams across the country were shooting worse from deep as of Monday. Of Auburn’s four shooters who have attempted 50 3-pointers, three are making less than 30% of their tries. Point guard Wendell Green, Auburn’s leader in 3-point attempts, is shooting just 29.3% from deep. Auburn has more games shooting worse than 20% from 3 (five) than games better than 40% (four).

27.3: The 3-point shooting percentage for Auburn’s opponents, which ranks No. 7 in Division I. The Tigers can’t shoot from deep but they can defend from the arc as well as any team. That’s the best 3-point defense in Pearl’s 19 seasons as a Division I head coach. Six opponents have made fewer than three 3s against Auburn, including an 0-for-18 outing by Mississippi State.

160: Auburn’s national ranking for adjusted tempo, per KenPom. That’s the lowest-ranked single-season tempo in Pearl’s Division I coaching career. The Tigers average 67.7 possessions per 40 minutes against teams playing at an average pace.

4: Auburn’s consecutive wins over Mizzou at Neville Arena. MU is just 1-4 all-time at Auburn since joining the SEC with the lone win coming in 2014.

8: Division I teams with five or more wins over opponents that were nationally ranked at tip-off. Iowa State leads the way with six while Mizzou has five along with Alabama, Arizona, Creighton, Kansas, Kansas State and Texas. Auburn is 1-2 against ranked teams.

23.8: Kobe Brown’s scoring average in Mizzou’s five wins over ranked teams. He’s shooting 59.7% and 52.4% from 3-point range in those wins over Illinois, Kentucky, Arkansas, Iowa State and Tennessee.

2: SEC players in the last 30 years to shoot 55% overall and 40% from 3-point range over the course of a full season. Both came in 1992-93: Auburn’s Wesley Person (55.6%, 46.4%) and Vanderbilt’s Billy McCaffrey (55.3%, 51.2%). Mizzou’s Brown is on pace to become the third, shooting 57% from the floor and 46.1% from behind the arc.

7: Missouri players averaging 8.0 points per game, the most for the program in the last 60 seasons.

2.5 to 1: Collective assist to turnover ratio for Mizzou lead guards Sean East II and Nick Honor, who have combined for 147 assists and just 60 turnovers.

52.9: Johni Broome’s shooting percentage in SEC play, best in the conference. Auburn’s first-year transfer from Morehead State has been one of the best big men in the SEC, averaging 9.8 rebounds per game in league play (No. 2 in SEC) and 2.3 blocks (No. 3).

16.4: Green’s scoring average in SEC play, fourth-best in the league. The senior point guard is pushing for All-SEC honors while leading the league in steals in SEC play with 2.4 and ranks third in assists with 4.8.