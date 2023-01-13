Mizzou basketball at Florida: Numbers to know for MU's latest SEC road test

Dennis Gates and his No. 20 Missouri Tigers (13-3, 2-2 SEC) stayed on the road after Wednesday’s loss at Texas A&M ahead of Saturday’s game at Florida (9-7, 2-2), the Tigers’ first matchup against another first-year SEC head coach. Tip-off at O’Connell Center is 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Mike Morgan and Daymeon Fishback have the call. Here are 15 numbers to know for Saturday’s game:

55: Florida’s NCAA NET ranking as of Friday. The Gators are 0-6 in Quad 1 games with eight of their nine wins coming in Quad 3 and 4 games. Florida opened Friday ranked No. 47 at KenPom.com after beginning the season at No. 35.

18: Florida’s strength of schedule, as rated by KenPom. The Gators played one of the SEC’s most challenging nonconference slates with three games against current top 20 NET teams: No. 6 Connecticut (loss), No. 14 Florida Atlantic (loss) and No. 19 Xavier (loss). UF went 2-2 against four more high-major teams with wins over Florida State and Oregon State and losses to West Virginia and Oklahoma.

1, 4, 8: Senior center Colin Castleton’s SEC ranking for PER (Player Efficiency Rating) each of the last three years, respectively. The 6-10 veteran is one of the most productive big men in the country and has been Florida’s centerpiece since transferring from Michigan.

3.1: Castleton’s blocks per game, best in the SEC. He also leads UF in scoring (14.9) and rebounds (7.4) while shooting 48.9% from the floor. Midway through the season, Castleton is KenPom’s No. 2 choice for SEC player of the year, behind only Alabama freshman wing Brandon Miller.

25: Castleton’s field goal attempts in the Nov. 14 loss to FAU — the second-most by an SEC player in a game this season. Castleton shot 10 of 22 from inside the arc and made 1 of 3 3-pointers and finished with 30 points. He stuffed the box score in UF’s recent win over Georgia: 12 points, seven blocks, seven rebounds, five assists. Castleton missed last year’s game at Mizzou with an injury.

41.2: Florida guard Will Richard’s 3-point shooting percentage. The highly coveted transfer from Belmont — Mizzou reached out early — has scored in double figures eight times but shot just 34.6% from deep in Florida’s seven losses.

37: Age of first-year Gators coach Todd Golden, making him the youngest head coach in the SEC. When Golden was born in 1985, three SEC coaches were already working as high-major assistant coaches: Kentucky’s John Calipari (Pittsburgh), Auburn’s Bruce Pearl (Stanford) and Tennessee’s Rick Barnes (Alabama). Ole Miss’ Kermit Davis was the head coach at Southwest Mississippi Community College.

.613: Golden’s winning percentage in three seasons as the head coach at San Francisco, where he was 57-36 with an NCAA Tournament appearance last year but never finished better than fourth in the West Coast Conference.

1, 2: Missouri and Florida’s SEC rankings in free throw shooting, respectively. The Tigers make 75.5%, just ahead of UF at 75.4%.

13, 14: Florida and Missouri’s SEC rankings in rebounding margin, respectively. Mizzou remains the only SEC team with a negative rebounding margin for the season.

8.4, 24.7: Florida’s offensive rebounds per game and offensive rebound percentage, respectively. Both figures rank last in the SEC, giving the Tigers some brief relief after several games against SEC foes that are strong on the offensive glass.

7,797: Florida’s average home attendance at O’Connell Center, which ranks ninth among 14 SEC teams.

1: Mizzou’s all-time wins in Gainesville. The Tigers are 1-4 on Florida’s home floor with the lone win coming in 2021 on Dru Smith’s buzzer-beating layup. Mizzou lost games in Gainesville in 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2019.

14-5: Gates’ record the last three seasons in games following a loss, including a 2-0 mark this year.

8: Missouri players with at least 24 assists, led by Nick Honor’s 57. In four SEC games, the Clemson transfer has 15 assists and one turnover. The only turnover came on an offensive foul in Wednesday’s loss at Texas A&M.