COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers (20-8, 8-7 SEC) head back on the road for a two-game swing, starting with Saturday’s clash at Georgia (16-12, 6-9) with a noon Central tip-off at Stegeman Coliseum. Dave Neal and Jon Sundvold have the call on SEC Network. Here are 12 numbers to know for Saturday’s game.

138: Georgia’s place in the NCAA NET rankings as of Friday, which makes this a Quad 3 game for Mizzou with a chance to become Quad 2 if UGA lands at No. 135 or higher by Selection Sunday. Under first-year coach Mike White, the Bulldogs have wins over Auburn, Kentucky and Mississippi State but home losses to Vanderbilt and lowly Ole Miss. Mizzou is No. 52 in the NET rankings as of Friday.

23.3: Georgia’s percentage of points from the free throw line, which ranks No. 11 nationally. It’s another important game for Mizzou to avoid fouls against a team that thrives off free throws.

13.8: Points per game for Georgia leading scorer Terry Roberts, a 6-3 transfer guard from Bradley. Roberts has five 20-point games this season but has totaled just 37 points over his last five games.

45.3: Georgia’s percentage of bench minutes, which ranks No. 2 in the nation, per KenPom.com. Twelve different UGA players average double-digit minutes per game, while 33.7% of the Bulldogs’ points have come from reserve players.

81: Combined margin of defeat for UGA’s last two games against Alabama and Arkansas, both on the road. The Crimson Tide clobbered Georgia 108-59 last Saturday, followed by Tuesday’s 97-65 loss at Arkansas. The Bulldogs have other SEC losses by 14, 19, 25 and 29 points.

1: Mizzou victories at Stegeman in six tries since joining the SEC. The Tigers’ only win on UGA’s home court came in 2019. MU is 10-8 all-time against Georgia, but UGA holds an 8-7 lead in SEC play.

259: Career wins for White over 12 seasons as the head coach at Louisiana Tech, Florida and Georgia. White left Florida after seven seasons there, including three top-four finishes in the SEC standings.

5: Mizzou’s highest seed in the SEC tournament since joining the league for the 2012-13 season. That came in 2018, Cuonzo Martin’s first season at MU. The Tigers would be the No. 6 seed if the season ended today but can climb as high as No. 3 in the seedings and drop as far as No. 11.

6: Steals needed for D’Moi Hodge to break Mizzou’s single-season record of 76 held by Lynn Hardy in 1986-87. The only other players in team history with more steals in a season are Phil Pressey and Stefhon Hannah.

70: That’s the magic number for this matchup. Georgia is 14-0 when holding teams to 70 points or fewer, while Mizzou is 18-0 when scoring 70 points or more.

2: Home wins needed by Georgia for the Bulldogs to break their single-season record for victories at Stegeman, the home for UGA basketball for 60 years. The Bulldogs are 13-2 at home with two games left against Missouri on Saturday and Tuesday against Florida, White’s former team. White is 20-3 all-time at Stegeman as both the visiting and home coach.

77.5: Points allowed by Georgia in SEC play, worst in the conference.