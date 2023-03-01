COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers (21-8, 9-7 SEC) continue their quest for a top-four seed in the SEC tournament with Wednesday’s game at Louisiana State (13-16, 2-14), MU’s final true road game of the season. Dave Neal and Jon Sundvold have the call on SEC Network at 8 p.m. CT from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Here are 12 numbers to know for Wednesday’s game.

154: LSU’s spot in the NCAA NET rankings as of Wednesday, which makes this a Quad 3 game for Mizzou. MU, No. 49 in the NET, is 16-0 in Quad 2, 3 and 4 games. Only 11 teams in the six high-major conferences are ranked lower in the NET than LSU, including the SEC’s South Carolina.

14: LSU’s losing streak from Jan. 3 to Feb. 18, snapped by last Wednesday’s home win over Vanderbilt. It was LSU’s longest losing streak since the Tigers dropped 15 straight in 2016-17, coach Johnny Jones’ final season before the school hired Will Wade.

0: Mizzou’s all-time wins at the Maravich Assembly Center in six all-time visits. Five of MU’s six losses in Baton Rouge were decided by single-digit margins, all except the last game, a 75-55 loss on Feb. 26, 2022.

41.7: 3-point shooting percentage for senior K.J. Williams, the most lethal threat for LSU. The 6-10 forward is the SEC’s No. 2 scorer (17.1 ppg) and ranks seventh in rebounds (7.3 rpg) and shooting percentage (49.0%). Williams has seven 20-point games this season and went for 35 and 29 points in LSU’s last two games against Vanderbilt and Ole Miss, respectively.

20: Points needed by to give him 1,000 for his college career, which would make him MU’s seventh 1,000-point scorer. No team in Division I has more than five 1,000 scorers. Mizzou's six 1,000-point scorers are Isiaih Mosley, Kobe Brown, Nick Honor, D’Moi Hodge, Noah Carter and DeAndre Gholston.

26: Mizzou’s assists against LSU in the first meeting on Feb. 1, an 87-77 win. It was the most assists in an SEC game for Mizzou since the program joined the SEC. Sean East II led MU with six while Brown had five.

11, 8: Ages of Mizzou head coaches Dennis Gates and Eli Drinkwitz, respectively, when MU radio voice Mike Kelly called his first Tigers basketball game on Nov. 26, 1991. On Wednesday, Kelly calls his 1,000th game as the team’s primary play-by-play broadcaster.

70: Honor’s 3-point percentage over Mizzou’s last two games. Gates has urged his point guard to be more aggressive with his shooting in recent weeks. For the season, he’s shooting a career-high 41.6% from behind the arc.

5: Mizzou’s current seed if the SEC tournament started ahead of Wednesday’s slate of games. The Tigers are tied for fifth with Auburn at Vanderbilt at 9-7 in league play but would win a tie-breaker as a result of their win over third-place Kentucky. MU can finish as high as third in the seedings but fourth is more realistic, as long as Mizzou beats LSU and Ole Miss, Alabama beats Auburn and Auburn beats Tennessee.

1: Mizzou head coaches who have won more games than Gates (21) in his debut season. That would be Frank Haith, who went 30-5 in 2011-12. With Saturday’s win at Georgia, Gates eclipsed Cuonzo Martin’s 20 wins in 2017-18. Other first-year win totals for past MU coaches: Norm Stewart, 10; Quin Snyder, 18; Mike Anderson, 18; Kim Anderson, nine.

44.7: Opponents’ shooting percentage against LSU this season, second-highest in the SEC. Only South Carolina (46.8%) has allowed opponents to shoot better this year. Mizzou shot 55.9% in the first meeting, its second-best shooting game in SEC play.

212: 3-point attempts by LSU’s Adam Miller this season, which leads all SEC players. The Illinois transfer is shooting just 30.7% from deep, which would rank seventh among Mizzou’s regulars.