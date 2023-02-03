COLUMBIA, Mo. — Riding a three-game winning streak, the Missouri Tigers (17-5, 5-4 SEC) head to Starkville, Mississippi, to play Mississippi State (14-8 2-7) on Saturday, a 5 p.m. tip-off at Humphrey Coliseum.

Paul Sunderland and Joe Kleine will call the game on SEC Network. Here are 12 numbers to know for Wednesday’s game.

51: Mississippi State’s spot in the NCAA’s NET rankings, which makes this a Quad 1 game for No. 45 Mizzou and a Quad 2 game for the Bulldogs. MSU is 2-5 in Quad 1 games with wins over No. 12 Marquette and No. 16 TCU. The Bulldogs have won two in a row after a five-game slide.

5: Mississippi State’s SEC losses by single digits. The Bulldogs have played one of the most grueling SEC schedules so far, already facing upper-tier teams Alabama and Tennessee twice each. The Bulldogs dropped close road games to Alabama and Auburn and a narrow home loss to Florida. MSU’s only SEC game that wasn’t competitive came at Tennessee on Jan. 3, a 34-point defeat.

5: Mississippi State’s KenPom national ranking for defensive efficiency. The Bulldogs allow only 89.5 points per 100 possessions. The only Division I teams stingier per 100 possessions: Tennessee, Rutgers, Houston and Saint Mary’s.

328: Mississippi State’s national ranking for adjusted tempo, per KenPom. That’s the lowest among all SEC teams. MSU averages just 63.7 possessions per game against average-paced teams. Only six high-major conference teams play at a slower pace, including No. 1 Purdue. Mizzou ranks No. 38, second in the SEC behind No. 1 Alabama.

28.1: Mississippi State’s 3-point shooting percentage, one of the very worst in the country at No. 357. No team from the six major conferences is shooting worse from behind the 3-point arc. TCU is the closest at 29.2%. The Bulldogs aren’t much better at the free throw line, shooting just 62.4%, last in the SEC and ahead of only Minnesota (59.9%) in the six major conferences.

14.5: Points per game for Mississippi State’s Tolu Smith, the 6-foot-11 senior center, the team’s only scorer in double figures. He leads the entire conference in free throw attempts with 146 and draws an SEC-high 8.1 fouls per 40 minutes. He’s one of the best veteran frontcourt players in the SEC, having led the conference in rebounds and offensive rebounds as a sophomore. This figures to be a game Mizzou will need 6-10 center Mo Diarra to trade blows with Smith in the paint.

7: Missouri’s consecutive losses to Mississippi State in Starkville. The Tigers are just 3-11 overall against the Bulldogs since joining the SEC and 1-8 all-time at The Hump, last winning there in 2013, one of the most lopsided Mizzou wins this century, a 78-36 blowout.

35.8: Mississippi State’s offensive rebounding percentage, 15th-best in the country. That’s where the Bulldogs hold a major advantage Saturday. Mizzou is the worst defensive rebounding team in the major conferences, allowing opponents to grab nearly 38% of their misses. Only two teams in the country are worse on the defensive glass: Merrimack and Morgan State. First-year MSU coach Chris Jans always coaches strong rebounding teams: Each of his five teams at New Mexico State ranked in the nation’s top 50 for offensive rebound rate.

7,420: Mississippi State’s average attendance in Jans’ first season, which ranks 12th out of 14 SEC teams, ahead of only Vanderbilt and Ole miss.

.831: Jans’ winning percentage in Western Athletic Conference games in five seasons at NMSU. He was simply one of the best mid-major coaches in the country the last few years, qualifying for the NCAA Tournament in four of his five seasons in Las Cruces working under athletics director Mario Moccia, a former Mizzou administrator.

47.6: Kobe Brown’s 3-point shooting percentage, a drastic improvement from 21.2% last season. Only three players in team history have shot better from deep over the course of a full season: Lee Coward, Derrick Chievous and Brian Grawer.

32.0: Mizzou is 13-0 when shooting 32.0% or better from 3-point range this season. Three of the Tigers’ five best 3-point shooting efforts of the year have come in the last two weeks: 53.6% against Ole Miss, 48.1% against LSU and 46.7% against Iowa State.