Mizzou basketball at Ole Miss: Numbers to know for MU's latest road test

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers (14-5, 3-4 SEC) will attempt to get back to .500 in conference play Tuesday in Oxford, Mississippi, against Ole Miss (9-10, 1-6) for a 6 p.m. CT tip-off at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Mike Morgan and Daymeon Fishback have the call on SEC Network. Here are 12 numbers to know for Tuesday's game.

104: NET ranking for Ole Miss as of Monday following the Rebels' loss at Arkansas on Saturday. Ole Miss is just 6-5 at home this season and 1-6 in Quad 1 games. The Rebels have one of the worst losses of any SEC team this season, falling at home to North Alabama (NET No. 297) at home on Dec. 20.

14.9: Points per game for junior guard Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss’ only player who averages double-digit scoring. One problem: Murrell left Saturday’s loss in the second half with a knee injury and never returned. His status for Tuesday’s game is uncertain.

.507: Kermit Davis’ winning percentage in five seasons at Ole Miss. With a 73-71 record, Davis’ might not be long for Oxford. The Rebels made the NCAA Tournament his first season, when he inherited three talented guards in Breein Tyree, Terence Davis and Devontae Shuler, but they finished under .500 two of the last three years while struggling to attract enough talent in a more competitive SEC.

11: Career starts for sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin, who’s rarely lived up to the hype that followed the four-star recruit to Oxford. Rated the nation’s No. 12 point guard in 2021, Ruffin missed half of last season with a knee injury and has only appeared in 10 games this year while dealing with more knee issues and a recent illness. He averages 8.9 points and 2.8 assists while shooting 26.7% from 3-point range.

30.0: Ole Miss’ shooting percentage from 3-point range, which ranked No. 12 in the SEC and No. 329 nationally heading into Monday’s games. Only Arkansas has made fewer 3s than Ole Miss’ 110 among SEC teams — and Murrell accounts for 38 of those 3s. The Rebels are 4-8 when they shoot worse than 34% from 3-point range.

5,812: Average attendance at The Pavilion this year, worst among all 14 SEC home venues. The Rebels also have the most home losses in the SEC (five). As of Monday, only five teams in the high-major conferences had fewer home wins than Ole Miss’ six: Cal (3-10), Georgetown (4-7), Stanford (5-4), Florida State (5-5) and Minnesota (5-6).

2: College games Kobe Brown has missed in four seasons at Mizzou. Coincidentally, both games fell on the same day on the calendar: Jan. 21, 2020 (vs. Texas A&M) and Jan. 21, 2023 (vs. Alabama). Brown missed the A&M game his freshman year with an illness. He was out Saturday with a sprained ankle.

1: Associated Press poll ballots out of 60 that included Missouri on Monday. Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News had the Tigers ranked No. 18, giving MU eight poll points, one fewer than Arkansas and Illinois and more than Wisconsin, N.C. State and Kentucky among others.

2: All-time wins for Mizzou in nine games at Ole Miss, coming in 2018 and 2022, both under former coach Cuonzo Martin. Ole Miss has mostly dominated the series going 15-6 against MU despite a three-game sweep by the Tigers last year in Columbia, Oxford and Tampa in the SEC tournament. Since the Tigers entered the SEC in 2012-13, Martin has five of MU’s six wins over the Rebels.

16.0: D’Moi Hodge’s 3-point shooting percentage over Mizzou’s last four games. Against Texas A&M, Florida, Arkansas and Alabama, he’s made just 4 of 25 shots from deep. Hodge connected on as many as four 3-pointers seven times through the team’s first 15 games but has struggled to get hot the last two weeks.

8: Free throw attempts for guard Isiaih Mosley through Mizzou’s first 10 games. Dennis Gates has said Mosley is one of best players in the nation in drawing fouls, but the whistles haven’t come this year. Mosley averaged 4.4 free throws per game over the two previous seasons at Missouri State, when he ranked Nos. 2 and 4, respectively, in fouls drawn per game in the Missouri Valley Conference.

12: Rebounds for Mohamed Diarra on Saturday against Alabama. It was just the second double-digit rebound game for a Missouri player this season — and the first since Brown pulled down 14 boards in the season opener against Southern Indiana. Diarra had just 11 rebounds all season before the Alabama game.