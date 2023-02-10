COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers (18-6, 6-5 SEC) are back on the road Saturday to play one of their most challenging games of the season at No. 6 Tennessee (19-5, 8-3). Kevin Fitzgerald and Perry Clark have the call on SEC Network for the 5 p.m. CT tip-off at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. Here are 12 numbers to know for Saturday’s game.

3: Tennessee’s place in the NCAA’s NET rankings despite Wednesday’s last-second loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville. The Volunteers had been No. 2 every day from Jan. 3 until slipping to No. 3 on Thursday. The Vols have two wins over top 10 NET teams (No. 9 Kansas, No. 10 Texas) and three more teams projected as at-large NCAA Tournament teams (No. 28 Maryland, No. 32 Auburn and No. 57 Southern California.)

1: Tennessee’s national ranking for adjusted defensive efficiency (84.7 points allowed per 100 possessions), field goal percentage defense (34.7) and 3-point percentage defense (22.8). The latter two percentages are on pace to be the lowest allowed by a Division I team since 1978.

30: It’s the magic number for Tennessee on two fronts. First, when the Vols shoot worse than 30% from 3-point range they’re just 5-4 this season. Their two worst 3-point shooting games of the season came in losses to Florida (20%) and Kentucky (14.3%). Also, the Vols are 2-4 when allowing their opponents to shoot better than 30% from 3-point range Colorado, Kentucky, Florida and Vanderbilt all shot better than 30% from deep against the Vols — all victories.

1: The number of teams to shoot 40% from 3-point range against Tennessee. That would be Vanderbilt (10 of 25), which just stunned the Vols on Wednesday on Tyrin Lawrence’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

11: Games this season Mizzou has shot 40% from 3-point range, including wins over Illinois, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Ole Miss, LSU and South Carolina. The Tigers are shooting 35.9% overall from 3. Only one Tennessee opponent has shot better than 35.9% against the Vols this season — just Vandy.

6: Tennessee’s national ranking the last time Mizzou visited Knoxville, a 73-64 victory for Cuonzo Martin’s Tigers against his former team on Jan. 13, 2021. Xavier Pinson led the Tigers with 27 points. MU is 3-5 all-time at Thompson-Boling Arena.

38.0: Tennessee’s offensive rebound percentage, second-best in the country behind only No. 1 Purdue. Here’s where the Vols have a clear advantage. Mizzou ranks second-to-last nationally in defensive rebounding, allowing opponents to grab 37.2% of offensive rebounds.

11: Opponents that Tennessee has held to 50 points or fewer this season, the most in the nation. Mizzou’s season-low for points is 52.

6.7: SEC-best assists per game in conference play for Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler, a strong first-team All-SEC candidate. He’s even better on the defensive end, holding opponents to just 23.9% shooting as a primary defender, per UT stats. He’s No. 2 in the nation in defensive rating (82.5), just a fraction of a point behind teammate Santiago Vescovi.

18,212: Average attendance at Thompson-Boling Arena, fourth-highest in the country this season behind only Kentucky, North Carolina and Arkansas.

21.0: Tennessee’s 3-point shooting percentage the last three games. Outside of Vescovi and Zeigler, the rest of the team is shooting just 4 of 26 (15.4%) in those three games.

773: Career wins for Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, which ranks sixth among current Division I head coaches. The Tigers are 2-1 this season against coaches ahead of Barnes with wins over Coastal Carolina’s Cliff Ellis and Kentucky’s John Calipari and a loss to Kansas’ Bill Self. Barnes is 17-10 all-time against Missouri: 6-3 at Tennessee, 10-7 at Texas and 1-0 at Clemson.

130.8: Offensive rating for Missouri’s Kobe Brown, No. 1 in the SEC. Only 12 players across the country have a better rating — and only three from the high-major conferences.