Mizzou basketball at Texas A&M: Numbers to know for Wednesday's game in College Station

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Back on the road in conference play, Dennis Gates and the No. 20 Missouri Tigers (13-2, 2-1 SEC) are in College Station, Texas, on Wednesday to face Texas A&M (10-5, 2-0) for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off on SEC Network. Here are 15 numbers to know for Wednesday's matchup:

10: 20-win seasons for Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams in his 16 years at New Orleans, Marquette, Virginia Tech and A&M, where he’s now in his fourth season. Williams’ time at Virginia Tech overlapped with Missouri athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois’ four years in Blacksburg as assistant AD.

83: Texas A&M’s NET ranking as of Wednesday. Nine of the Aggies’ 10 wins are either Quad 3 or 4 victories. A&M’s ranking is dragged down by one Quad 3 loss (Murray State, No. 180) and one Quad 4 loss (Wofford, No. 207).

26.0: Texas A&M’s free throw attempts per game, second-most among all Division I teams. The Aggies attack the paint relentlessly to create opportunities at the foul line.

25.5: Percentage of Texas A&M’s points that come from the foul line, second-most in the country, trailing only Tarleton State, coached by former A&M coach Billy Gillespie. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree: Williams worked under Gillespie at A&M before becoming a head coach. Historically both coaches have led teams that specialize in absorbing contact and getting to the line.

161: Combined free throw attempts by A&M guards Wade Tayor IV and Tyrece Radford. They’re tied for the SEC lead with 66 made free throws for the season.

1: Texas A&M starters who began their college career in College Station. That would be Wade, a former four-star recruit. The rest are all Division I transfers: Radford (Virginia Tech), wing Dexter Dennis (Wichita State), forward Henry Coleman III (Duke) and forward Julius Marble (Michigan State).

4: A&M starters who played 30-plus minutes in Saturday’s win over LSU — all but Dennis, who shared the team lead with 17 points. Last Wednesday, A&M’s bench lost a valuable reserve, guard Manny Obaseki, out at least a month with a broken finger.

2:47: The number of minutes and seconds the Aggies trailed total in their wins over Florida and LSU. A&M is on a four-game winning streak

13: The number of games Marble has shot at least 50% from the floor in his first 15 games for the Aggies. The SEC player of the week scored 17 points in both SEC wins over the Gators and Tigers and for the year shoots 59.2% from the field — all inside the 3-point arc. The 6-9 transfer is only a 43.9% shooter from the foul line.

75.8: Missouri’s SEC-best three-throw shooting percentage through 15 games. If that percentage holds up, it’ll be fourth-best in team history. The Tigers made 27 of 31 free throws on Saturday against Vanderbilt, season-high figures for both attempts and makes. Kobe Brown (83.0%, No. 3) and DeAndre Gholston (80.9%, No. 7) are among the SEC leaders from the stripe.

9, 25, 53: Points away from 1,000 for their careers for Mizzou’s D’Moi Hodge, Gholston and Tre Gomillion. Should they hit those marks, they’ll join four teammates in the 1,000-point club: Nick Honor, Noah Carter, Brown and Isiaih Mosley. Only two Division I rosters feature as many as five 1,000-point scorers: San Diego State and Alabama-Birmingham.

4: Consecutive games Mosley has not played for the Tigers. The Missouri State transfer did, however, make the trip to College Station after not traveling to Arkansas last week.

114: Game minutes since Honor last committed a turnover, when he had one against Illinois on Dec. 22. He’s had a clean sheet in three games since then, playing 35, 38 and 32 minutes against Kentucky, Arkansas and Vanderbilt without a turnover — while totaling 13 assists in those games.

1, 1, 1, 1, 1: Mizzou’s SEC rankings for points per game, steals, assists, assist to turnover ratio and turnover margin.