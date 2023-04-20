COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri has landed another shooter from the transfer portal. Former Iowa State guard Caleb Grill announced his commitment to Mizzou on Thursday after making recruiting visits to both Columbia and West Virginia in recent days.

“Just the ability of what Coach (Dennis) Gates has done in his first year at Missouri turning the program around and having it back to the level of where Missouri basketball needs to be and the family atmosphere that he and his staff brings every day to the facility, treating everybody with a high standard and creating that real family atmosphere was really awesome,” Grill told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday. “None of that has to do with basketball. And the basketball piece I love. I love how they play. I love how they get out and run and press full-court after made baskets and turnovers, things of that nature. I really like the style of play. And I think Coach Gates is a really good fit for me and being able to compete my last year with Coach Gates is one thing that I really look forward to.”

Grill, a 6-foot-3 guard from Wichita, Kansas, was dismissed from Iowa State’s team on March "due to a failure to meet the program's expectations,” the team announced at the time. Grill was ISU’s third-leading scorer through the season’s first four months, averaging a career-high 9.5 points per game. He has one more year of college eligibility.

Grill, 22, was sidelined with a back injury when Iowa State visited Mizzou Arena in January for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and witnessed his team get walloped 78-61. He had no idea he’d be in the portal two months later, but the experience left an impression on him.

“Being able to see the environment at the time wasn't fun because it was really loud and obnoxious,” he said. “But being able to be on the other end of that through a whole season, one of the rowdiest crowds I've ever been around and being around that all year is like having like a sixth man on the court. It's so special the way they came out and supported them that night and throughout the whole rest of the season. I just think we're just going to build on top of that from what we did last year. I really want to help build this team to a second and third weekend team (in the NCAA Tournament.)”

In a lengthy social media post on March 1, Grill cited his mental health as a factor in what unfolded this past season at Iowa State. On Thursday he said he’s come to peace with his departure there.

“You’ve just got to be grateful for every opportunity you get,” he said. “You never know when an injury or anything is going to come up. Just don’t take any day for granted and just be grateful for every opportunity that you get, no matter if I play 40 minutes or zero minutes. I'm going to be grateful to be a part of the staff at Missouri and just be around those players and the culture and do whatever I can make the team win at the highest level we can.”

Grill signed with South Dakota State out of high school but opened his recruitment after the school’s coaching change. He signed with Iowa State and played there for a year then transferred to UNLV until coach T.J. Otzelberger left Las Vegas for the head-coaching in Ames, Iowa. He followed him to the Big 12 school for a second stint there.

“I've had a belief in him for a long time, enough of a belief to want him here with us at Iowa State,” Otzelberger said on March 2 after Grill's dismissal. “You want them to be successful and you want him to be successful. I'd say even as things move forward, I'm a fan of Caleb Grill and I want Caleb Grill to do well and I'll continue to have his back moving forward however he wants me to do that. And at the same time, it's really important as a leader of this program that the decisions that we make every single day always are in the best interest of our program. …. I'm always gonna be there for Caleb. I'm always gonna support him and continue to support him based on the relationship that goes back a number of years.”

Grill has been primarily a 3-point shooter in college, attempting 3s on 77.5% of his field goal attempts over his career. He was having his best season this year, shooting 36.8% with 10 double-digit scoring games, including 31 against North Carolina and 24 against Texas Tech.

He’s the fourth transfer to commit to Mizzou for next season, following guards John Tonje (Colorado State), Curt Lewis (John A. Logan College) and Tamar Bates (Indiana.)