Mizzou basketball builds excitement with outdoor spectacle on school's campus

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A day that started with 5:45 a.m. practice ended with a tradition Dennis Gates hopes becomes an annual event for Mizzou basketball. Gates and his newly constructed team, along with Robin Pingeton and her women’s basketball program, hosted Mizzou Madness on the middle of MU’s campus Friday night, a first-of-its-kind outdoors spectacle on the Francis Quadrangle, where a few thousand fans gathered to get their first peek at the Tigers.

The event, planned for months by athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois and her team, took place on a court constructed on the Quad’s lawn just north of The Columns and featured a 3-point contest, a dance contest, a laser show and a children’s dunk contest – judged by Mizzou legend Norm Stewart. The event was emceed by Ahmaad Crump, the in-arena voice of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

Gates, who arrived in March to replace former coach Cuonzo Martin, hopes to revitalize fan interest in a program that played in front of spotty home crowds last season. His goal: build traditions together.

“We're not just building it with wins and losses, we're building it with an atmosphere that will give us an unbelievable advantage,” he said. “And those are the important things that happen whenever you look at any traditional institution at the very, very top. It’s consistent. This is something that I truly believe without Robin Pingeton, without our administration, we couldn't execute. So I appreciate them and they could not be executed without our student body, without our family and friends and all those that came out this weekend and came out for the football game.”

Gates said he hopes to make the outdoor event a an annual tradition.

“We want to make this 10 times better next year,” he said. “Without a doubt. We’ve got these historic Columns. I can't wait to see the pictures. I'm in the moment right now, but when we reflect on it, it really will tell us how unbelievable this experience was.”

One highlight of the night was Stewart’s arrival. The 87-year-old former coach was driven onto the court in a golf cart, joined by his wife, Virginia. For Gates, Stewart’s presence around his program has been important.

“Coach Stewart is the basketball program,” Gates said. “He is what I'm happy to be able to be affiliated with. I stand on his shoulders but also the coaches in between me and he. Those guys have done a tremendous job. Cuonzo Martin, Kim Anderson, Mike Anderson, Frank Haith, Quin Snyder. All those guys have done a great job during their chance to build this institution, but our fan base has done it, too. They've been consistent and we’ve got to continue to do our job to build our program and put it in its rightful space among the nation’s elite.”

Three other important attendees had front-row seats on bleachers stationed along the sideline: 2024 recruits James Brown, Jordan McCullum and Dallas Thomas. Mizzou players and coaches engaged with the recruits throughout the event.

As for Friday’s action, newcomer Sean East II, last year’s national junior college player of the year, edged Lauren Hansen from the women’s team to win the 3-point contest—on a night when the elements didn’t appear to help everyone else’s outside shooting.

“Well, I'll tell you this: Before tonight, they were knocking down more,” Gates joked.

Gates’ team plays its first game Nov. 7 against Southern Indiana, the first of seven straight home games against low- to mid-major conference foes before the schedule cranks up in December with showdowns against Kansas, Illinois and the SEC opener against Kentucky. Practices have tipped off. Soon enough the scores will count.

“I’m not anxious because right now I'm undefeated,” Gates said. “But I get to see every day the growth of our program, the connectivity of our group, and it's trending in the right direction. So I'm excited about each and every day.

“The first five days of practice we call double days. It's our minicamp. Our guys are doing a great job. We had 5:45 a.m. practice this morning. We went back around and came again in the afternoon. It was a lot of work our guys did before this event. To see that all come together but also their excitement and enthusiasm, this is what it’s for.

“And we’re going right back again Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m.”