Mizzou basketball climbs into AP poll at No. 16

Off to a 5-0 start, the Missouri men's basketball team is back in The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in nearly seven years. Cuonzo Martin's Tigers cracked the poll at No. 16 on Monday.

The Tigers, though, came in three spots behind No. 13 Illinois (4-2), the team they defeated Saturday night 81-78 at Mizzou Arena.

The last time Mizzou was ranked in the poll came on Jan. 6, 2014, when the Tigers were No. 21 but tumbled out of the polls once conference play began. This marks the highest the Tigers have been ranked since they were No. 10 on Jan. 7, 2013.

Mizzou is one of only two Southeastern Conference teams in the top 25, along with No. 8 Tennessee (2-0). Florida, Georgia and Arkansas are also receiving votes.

Illinois, ranked No. 6 last week, was the highest-ranked team the Tigers have beaten since a victory over No. 5 Florida on Feb. 19, 2013. It was also the highest-ranked team Martin has defeated in his 13 years as a head coach.

St. Louis University is in the same position as last week, two spots out of the top 25.

Here's the full AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga 3-0

2. Baylor 4-0

3. Iowa 6-0