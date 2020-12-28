Mizzou basketball climbs to No. 12 in AP poll

After a last-second victory over Bradley, Missouri climbed two spots to No. 12 in The Associated Press men's basketball rankings, thanks to a couple losses by higher-ranked teams. The Tigers (6-0) moved ahead of Rutgers, down from No. 11 to 14, and Michigan State, down from No. 12 to 17.

It's the highest ranking for Mizzou since the Tigers were No. 10 in the second week of January 2013.

The Tigers play host to No. 7 Tennessee (6-0) in Wednesday's Southeastern Conference opener (8 p.m., SEC Network). It's the first time Mizzou will play in a game featuring two teams in the top 12 since the 2012 Braggin' Rights Game when No. 12 MU beat No. 10 Illinois 82-73.

Missouri and Tennessee are the only two SEC teams in the poll this week, with Arkansas and Georgia also receiving votes.

St. Louis University dropped four spots among the teams receiving votes outside of the top 25, down from No. 28 to 32.The Billikens were overtaken by Minnesota, Clemson, Arkansas and Colorado.

Here is the latest AP poll:

1. Gonzaga (7-0)

2. Baylor (6-0)

3. Kansas (8-1)

4. Villanova (8-1)