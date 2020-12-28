Mizzou basketball climbs to No. 12 in AP poll

After a last-second victory over Bradley, Missouri climbed two spots to No. 12 in The Associated Press men's basketball rankings, thanks to a couple losses by higher-ranked teams. The Tigers (6-0) moved ahead of Rutgers, down from No. 11 to 14, and Michigan State, down from No. 12 to 17.
It's the highest ranking for Mizzou since the Tigers were No. 10 in the second week of January 2013.
The Tigers play host to No. 7 Tennessee (6-0) in Wednesday's Southeastern Conference opener (8 p.m., SEC Network). It's the first time Mizzou will play in a game featuring two teams in the top 12 since the 2012 Braggin' Rights Game when No. 12 MU beat No. 10 Illinois 82-73.
Missouri and Tennessee are the only two SEC teams in the poll this week, with Arkansas and Georgia also receiving votes.
St. Louis University dropped four spots among the teams receiving votes outside of the top 25, down from No. 28 to 32.The Billikens were overtaken by Minnesota, Clemson, Arkansas and Colorado.
Here is the latest AP poll:
1. Gonzaga (7-0)
2. Baylor (6-0)
3. Kansas (8-1)
4. Villanova (8-1)
5. Houston (7-0)
6. Wisconsin (8-1)
7. Tennessee (6-0)
8. Texas (7-1)
9. West Virginia (7-2)
10. Iowa (7-2)
11. Creighton (7-2)
12. Missouri (6-0)
13. Texas Tech (7-2)
14. Rutgers (6-1)
15. Illinois (7-3)
16. Michigan (7-0)
17. Michigan State (6-2)
18. Florida State (5-1)
19. Northwestern (6-1)
20. Duke (3-2)
21. Oregon (6-1)
21. Minnesota (8-1)
23. Virginia (4-2)
24. Virginia Tech (7-1)
25. Ohio State (7-2)
Others receiving votes:
Xavier 178, San Diego State 172, North Carolina 57, Arkansas 55, Clemson 50, Colorado 50, Saint Louis 49, Florida 20, Louisville 18, BYU 12, Georgia 10, North Carolina State 8, UCLA 4, Indiana 4, Richmond 3, UCF 2, Western Kentucky 2, Boise State 2, SMU 1, Chattanooga 1, Drake 1
Here’s how I filled out my ballot this week:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Kansas
4. Villanova
5. Wisconsin
6. Tennessee
7. Houston
8. Iowa
9. West Virginia
10. Missouri
11. Texas
12. Texas Tech
13. Rutgers
14. Illinois
15. Creighton
16. Michigan
17. Oregon
18. Virginia Tech
19. Clemson
20. Minnesota
21. Northwestern
22. Ohio State
23. SLU
24. Louisville
25. Florida State