Mizzou basketball embraces Dennis Gates' unselfish style with 27 assists in latest win

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Fresh off being named Southeastern Conference player of the week for his scoring prowess, Missouri guard D’Moi Hodge tallied a team-high seven assists on Wednesday.

It’s still a small body of work to analyze, but that’s become the defining trait of this team through the season’s first month. With another 27 assists in Wednesday’s 89-51 victory over Coastal Carolina, the Tigers now lead the country in that statistic, averaging 22.3 assists per game.

That’s both a byproduct of first-year coach Dennis Gates’ preferred style of play — faster tempo equals more possessions and more shots — but also reflects the type of players he’s assembled for his first Mizzou roster. The Tigers (6-0) have recorded 20 assists in every game this season. Eight different players had multiple assists Wednesday.

“Our guys are unselfish in spirit,” Gates said. “That's what it looks like. They don't care or frown if a guy's shot three shots and missed and he takes a fourth one. They have confidence in each other.”

That showed throughout Wednesday’s game, especially in transition. In front of an announced crowd of 7,459 at Mizzou Arena, the Tigers forced 27 turnovers, converted those giveaways into 32 points and scored a season-high 28 points in transition. During one frantic sequence late in the second half, the Tigers scored five consecutive baskets, four off off steals in transition, with dunks by Hodge, Aidan Shaw and Isiaih Mosley, then a Mosley layup for the finishing touch.

Mizzou’s 27 assists marked the team’s most since a 2010 victory over Central Arkansas, when Mike Anderson’s Tigers had 33. Prior to this season, Mizzou didn’t have 20 assists in a game since Cuonzo Martin’s first season on the bench, 2017-18 — and it only happened twice on his watch in five years. The Tigers never had 20 assists in a game during Kim Anderson’s three seasons as coach.

Even more impressive Wednesday, Mizzou matched all those assists with just nine turnovers.

By the end of the night, the Tigers had passed Marshall as the NCAA leader in assists per game. Gates was unmoved by that news.

“Talk to me in April,” he said. “If it it stays consistent over 30 games, it means something. Right now, it's a small sample size. ... People want to pat us on the back like we did something. We've not done anything yet. We've not.”

Gates understands the schedule he designed kicks into another gear soon enough. The Tigers play a third game in a seven-day span Saturday against Houston Christian then play their first road game next Tuesday at Wichita State. Their first high-major opponent doesn’t arrive on the schedule until the Dec. 10 visit from No. 3 Kansas.

As planned, the Tigers made quick work of another overmatched opponent Wednesday then pulled away from the Chanticleers (2-2) with a 44-19 advantage in the second half.

Mosley, continuing to thrive as Gates’ top scorer off the bench, led the Tigers with a season-high 23 points in 22 minutes plus four assists. As a high-volume shooter at Missouri State, the two-time Missouri Valley Conference scoring champ has adjusted to his new role and deeper cast of teammates.

Just when Mizzou needed an offensive spark early, Mosley delivered in the first half, scoring 11 quick points in a five-minute burst. Mosley started with a dunk in transition off a steal, came back with a 3-pointer then a turnaround jumper along the baseline and a floater from the same spot. The Tigers had missed 10 of 11 shots midway through the first half, but Mosley’s slick scoring gave Mizzou another comfortable lead.

After the game, Gates dubbed Mosley “Mr. Microwave,” a nod to former Detroit Pistons prolific bench scorer Vinnie “The Microwave” Johnson.

“You can see him getting more and more comfortable. But also, you can see his strengths,” Gates said. “To be able to have more points than minutes, that is a skill and a talent that a lot of people do not have throughout this country. But also to have the level of unselfishness that he has, he ended up with four assists. He finds guys. He knows how to move without the ball.”

Hodge finished with another complete box score with 18 points, five rebounds and five steals to go along with his seven assists. Brown scored 17 and added three assists.

In his third season with Gates, Hodge knows his coach well enough to understand which statistic was most important Wednesday: Coastal’s 27 turnovers, Hodge said.

“The main focus for us is defense,” he said. “We strive off defense.”

“I give my guys all the freedom in the world offensively,” Gates added. “They have no freedom defensively.”

Wednesday’s defensive plan centered around Coastal Carolina big man Essam Mostafa, a nightly double-double who began the day No. 2 nationally in rebounds per game. With Brown shadowing him in the paint most of the night, the 6-foot-9 forward pulled down 10 rebounds but scored just two points on three shots in 23 minutes.

“We were able to push and ignite our defense, meaning push the line of scrimmage further back,” Gates said. “Instead of at the free throw line we pushed him toward the coach's box. And that allows weird and bad angles (for) post feeds.”

One area the Tigers didn’t dominate Wednesday: the boards. Coastal outrebounded Mizzou 46-40, the fourth time in six games MU’s opponent finished with more rebounds. Gates hoped to reverse that trend by playing backup forward Ronnie DeGray, who played a season-high eight minutes, chipping in five points and four rebounds. One of just three holdovers from last year’s roster, DeGray had been glued to the bench through the first five games, playing just seven minutes in three appearances.

“I'm absolutely proud of him,” Gates said. “It hadn't been easy for him. Ronnie's naturally an introverted person, and what I'm demanding of him is to be extroverted on the court and bring his personality out. I thought we saw that throughout the last five days of practice but also in the game. When we subbed him in our team got better. To have four rebounds in eight minutes of play, one rebound every two minutes, he's going to be crucial for us moving forward.”