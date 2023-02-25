A late 3-pointer in the first half and a 15-1 run to open the second half sparked Missouri to a road victory at Georgia on Saturday as the Tigers continue to strengthen their postseason portfolio.

An eruption of 3-pointers carried Mizzou to an 85-63 victory at Stegeman Coliseum, its most lopsided victory in Southeastern Conference play this season under first-year coach Dennis Gates. The Tigers outscored Georgia 45-22 in the second half after trailing by a point at halftime.

The Tigers (21-8, 9-7 SEC) now have their most victories since winning 23 in 2013-14 and still have two regular-season games left against lowly Louisiana State and Mississippi and then next month’s SEC tournament in Nashville. Mizzou can still finish as high as No. 3 in the SEC seedings. The top four teams receive a double bye in the bracket.

Mizzou routed the Bulldogs (16-13, 6-10) despite just getting eight points from leading scorer and All-SEC forward Kobe Brown, who didn't attempt a shot or a free throw in the second half. Instead, his supporting cast took over as D’Moi Hodge led the Tigers with 18 points, while Nick Honor added 17. Noah Carter (12) and DeAndre Gholston (10) also finished in double figures. MU finished 14 of 28 from 3-point range, coming two 3s short of their season-high.

A substitution gamble for Gates paid off on the final possession of a first half mostly controlled by Georgia. Gates put Carter and his three fouls back on the floor for one last shot and Carter rewarded him with a 3-pointer from the top of the key just as the buzzer sounded, cutting UGA’s lead to 41-40.

Behind eight 3-pointers and a decided edge from the foul line, UGA led by as many as eight points in the first half as turnovers and poor perimeter defense dogged the Tigers. Kario Oquendo caught fire midway through the half, scoring 13 points during UGA’s 15-5 surge, punctuated by a transition dunk off Gholston’s bad pass on the other end.

But Hodge pulled the Tigers back in the game with three straight 3-pointers, part of a 9-1 run that fueled a 15-4 run for the visitors.