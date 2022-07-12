Mizzou basketball gets commitment from four-star prospect Trent Pierce

Missouri basketball head coach Dennis Gates has landed his second recruit from the class of 2023, getting a commitment from four-star prospect Trent Pierce.

The 6-foot-8-inch forward from Tulsa Oklahoma, had listed Mizzou as one of his top picks on July 5. His list included fellow SEC program Florida, in addition to Oklahoma, Minnesota, Illinois and Oklahoma State. He announced his intentions on his Twitter account.

Currently attending high school at Arizona Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, Pierce made an official visit to the University of Missouri-Columbia campus at the end of June.