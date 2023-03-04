COLUMBIA, Mo. — Already gifted one of the outcomes they needed to secure a double-bye in next week’s Southeastern Conference tournament, the Missouri Tigers needed all 40 minutes to hold up their end of the bargain Saturday.

Mizzou struggled to pull away from Mississippi in the regular-season finale at sold-out Mizzou Arena, but like they’ve done all season, the Tigers were clutch enough in a close game, pulling out a 82-77 victory. MU is now 8-0 in games decided by five or fewer points.

Combined with Auburn’s home win over Tennessee, Mizzou’s victory assured the Tigers (23-8, 11-7 SEC) a double bye in next week’s SEC tournament in Nashville, where MU will be the fourth seed and play Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals. It’s the highest the Tigers have been seeded in the SEC tournament since joining the league for the 2012-13 season.

D’Moi Hodge’s corner 3-pointer with 2:28 left put Mizzou ahead 74-72, and on the Tigers’ next possession, Aidan Shaw pulled down a pivotal offensive rebound on a missed 3, setting up a scoop shot in the lane for DeAndre Gholston with 62 seconds left. Noah Carter, one of nine seniors and graduate players the Tigers honored after the game, all but finished off the Rebels with a hook shot and free throw for a 79-74 lead with 30 seconds left.

But the Rebels didn’t back down. Matthew Murrell’s three-point play with 20 seconds left got Ole Miss back within two, but the Tigers sank their free throws down the stretch to clinch their fourth straight win.

Carter and Kobe Brown led Mizzou with 17 points apiece, while Gholston finished with 15 and Hodge had 14.

Mizzou controlled most of the first half with Gholston fueling the offense with 12 points in his Mizzou Arena finale. Just as Mizzou got something going offensively with three straight baskets, Brown headed to the locker room with 9 minutes left in the half — blood was spotted on his white shorts — but quickly returned by the next timeout. In Brown’s absence, Shaw made his presence felt on the glass with a put-back dunk.

Early in the second half, Carter broke up a 14-4 Rebels run with an improbable game-tying 3-point heave to beat the shot clock.

With the score tied and the crowd getting antsy, Hodge woke up the building with a steal at halfcourt and layup, but Ole Miss, playing for an interim head coach with nothing to gain in a lost season, simply wouldn’t go away and attacked the paint without much resistance from the home team for long stretches.