Mizzou basketball holds off SEMO behind Kobe Brown's big day

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kobe Brown watched the final stretch of Mizzou’s overtime win at Wichita State from the bench but he made up for lost time Sunday against Southeast Missouri State.

Back at Mizzou Arena, Brown scored seven of his 16 first-half points on Mizzou’s final three possessions of the half on two fast-break dunks then a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to recapture the lead for good. The Tigers improved to 9-0 with a 96-89 victory, ensuring they’ll be undefeated when they host rival Kansas on Saturday in the Jayhawks’ long-awaited return to Norm Stewart Court.

At times Sunday, the Tigers had trouble putting away the Redhawks (5-4), who shot a blistering 50% from 3-point range. SEMO got within six in the final minute on Israel Barnes’ corner 3-pointer, followed by a couple Sean East II free throws to push MU back in front 95-87. But Phillip Russell added to his big night with a jumper to get SEMO back within six with 50 seconds left. Brown split two free throws and the Tigers came up with a steal on SEMO’s final possession to seal the win.

Brown led the Tigers with 25 points and eight rebounds. East II picked up where he left off in Wichita, sparking Mizzou off the bench with 21 points and six assists. D’Moi Hodge added 15 points. Russell finished with a game-high 26 for SEMO.

Late in the first half, SEMO had erased a 14-point Mizzou lead thanks to a 10-0 run and seven consecutive shots, taking a brief 40-39 lead on Russell’s steal and layup. The Redhawks shot 9 of 19 from 3-point range in the first half, continuing an alarming trend for Mizzou’s defense that began with Wichita State’s hot shooting from 3 on Tuesday.

But East put Mizzou back in front with two straight steals and transition baskets before Brown closed the half with his personal 7-0 run for a 50-40 Mizzou lead.