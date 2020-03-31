Mizzou basketball in the mix for high-scoring grad transfer Justin Turner

A: I’m looking to go somewhere where I can be comfortable and fit in with the team and the style of play. I feel like the big thing being a grad transfer is you have to go somewhere you can see yourself playing and be realistic about it as possible. I want to go somewhere I have trust in the coach and he has trust in me.

Q: What are you early impressions of Missouri?

A: Just that they’re great people, great coaches. Coach (Cuonzo) Martin and Coach Corn, I actually talked to them today. They’re pretty straight forward in what they need and what they expect. I feel like they’d really have trust in me to do what I do to the best of my ability. That’s what stands out the most. They’re great people.

Q: What is their sales pitch to you?

A: They want me to come in and play hard and have a similar role to what I had at Bowling Green. Not only do they want me to bring my offensive talents but they want me to lead the team, too. Because I will be one of the oldest guys on the team so I’d bring some leadership as well.

Q: This staff had great success with a grad transfer a few years ago in Kassius Robertson. Have they mentioned him at all?