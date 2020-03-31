Mizzou basketball in the mix for high-scoring grad transfer Justin Turner

COLUMBIA, Mo. — With two open scholarships for next season, Missouri is shopping college basketball’s graduate transfer market. There’s mutual interest in one of the best options available. After taking calls from more than 30 schools in the first hour after entering the transfer portal, Justin Turner, an all-conference guard from Bowling Green, has narrowed his choice to six schools, including Mizzou. He’s also considering Arkansas, Iowa State, Louisville, Marquette and Xavier.
The coronavirus has put all recruiting visits on hold for at least another two weeks, but Turner doesn’t need to take visits to make his decision. He discussed that and more in a phone interview Monday.
First, a little more about Turner:
• He’s a 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard who mostly plays off the ball offensively. He’s from Renaissance High in Detroit, same high school alma mater as former Mizzou guard Rickey Paulding. Mizzou assistant coach Cornell Mann is from Michigan and has been recruiting the Detroit area for years. He’s 22 and will be a fifth-year senior in 2020-21 after redshirting his first year at Bowling Green.
• He was named to the Mid-American Conference All-Freshman team the next season and has increased his scoring average each of the last three years from 15.9 to 18.2 to 19.4 point per game. He’s earned first-team All-MAC honors each of the last two seasons. He scored 1,513 points at Bowling Green. Only 13 players in Mizzou history have scored that many points in their college careers.
• Turner is a career 37.4 percent 3-point shooter. Good, not elite, but that would have led Mizzou this past season. He’s a high volume shooter, attempting nearly 15 shots a game each of the last two years. He scored in double figures in all but four games this season and went for 20 or more 14 times.
• He’s very good at drawing fouls and rarely gets called for fouls. The last three years he’s ranked No. 3, 8 and 2 in the MAC in falls called per 40 minutes. This year he led the MAC in fouls drawn per 40 minutes at 5.6 — and then shot a career-best 84.6 percent from the foul line.
• Let’s dig in a little deeper. The great site HoopMath.com tells us 31.1 percent of Turner’s shots this season came at the rim, while 39.7 percent of his shots were two-point jumpers. Less than 2 percent of those 2-point shots came with an assist, which means he’s predominantly creating those shots on his own and not in catch-and-shoot situations. How do those numbers compare to Missouri players? Turner’s shot distribution was most similar to Dru Smith’s with more unassisted midrange 2-pointers than attempts at the rim.
Here’s Turner in his own words …
Q: Where do you stand with your decision as of today?
A: It’s still the same six schools and I’m not trying to rush anything. I’m just doing my homework on every school and their track records and just collecting as much information as possible before I’m ready to make a decision.
Q: How has the coronavirus impacted this process for you without being able to visit any schools or have coaches visit you?
A: Man, it honestly makes it tough. When you go on visits and meet people face to face it sets off a vibe and just an energy. That plays a bigger role. I’ve met players who committed on visits just because they loved the environment and things like that. So this makes it tougher. That’s why I’m doing a lot of Zoom calls and FaceTime calls, just trying to make the best of an unfortunate situation.
Q: Would you prefer to visit a school before you commit there and be willing to wait out this dead period?
A: I feel like I’m in the middle there and right in between. I wouldn’t mind taking a visit, but if things are going to keep getting extended (the NCAA dead period for recruiting) then I’m not going to keep waiting if I’m ready to make a decision. If things clear up and I can take a visit while I’m in the middle of deciding, then I definitely will. But from the looks of it, it seems like things are going to keep being extended until June. The Pac-12 came out today and extended. (On Monday, the Pac-12 pushed its suspension of team activities through May 31.)
Q: What are you looking for in the team you’ll eventually choose?
A: I’m looking to go somewhere where I can be comfortable and fit in with the team and the style of play. I feel like the big thing being a grad transfer is you have to go somewhere you can see yourself playing and be realistic about it as possible. I want to go somewhere I have trust in the coach and he has trust in me.
Q: What are you early impressions of Missouri?
A: Just that they’re great people, great coaches. Coach (Cuonzo) Martin and Coach Corn, I actually talked to them today. They’re pretty straight forward in what they need and what they expect. I feel like they’d really have trust in me to do what I do to the best of my ability. That’s what stands out the most. They’re great people.
Q: What is their sales pitch to you?
A: They want me to come in and play hard and have a similar role to what I had at Bowling Green. Not only do they want me to bring my offensive talents but they want me to lead the team, too. Because I will be one of the oldest guys on the team so I’d bring some leadership as well.
Q: This staff had great success with a grad transfer a few years ago in Kassius Robertson. Have they mentioned him at all?
A: Yes, they did. He came from Canisius, right? That shows me (Martin) has a track record of having a grad transfer and how he operates within their program. That definitely was a positive as well.
Q: Where do you fit in on the floor?
A: I feel like I’m a true combo guard. I’m naturally a two (shooting guard), but at the same time I can run a team. I’ve been playing the one (point guard) multiple times in my life. It’s not really anything new to me. Obviously it’s something I can get better at, but I feel like I can control the game just as much as I can score.
Q: How many teams contacted you when you entered the transfer portal and what was that experience like?
A: In that first hour it was at least 30 plus. Then over the next few days it got to around 40 or 50. All the people around me said they expected it to happen. I didn’t really expect it to happen. It was overwhelming, but we did a good job of weathering the storm. Sometimes it can be so much. It’s hard to play out every scenario at every different place. You try to be as realistic as possible and then weigh them out from there.
Mizzou Quick Hits
VIRTUAL COACHING?
QUESTION: Has football coach Eliah Drinkwitz made plans to virtually install the playbook with the offense? Seems like potential short preseason will make it more difficult for new coaches.
MATTER: No idea what he’s planning. I was hoping to talk to him this week but he didn't grant any media access. Hopefully that changes next week. I haven't talked to Drinkwitz since the second spring practice, which seems like months ago. That said, everything is digital these days, so I would assume the playbooks are all available on iPads – and that would have been the case before practices were shut down because of the virus.
I can’t imagine Drinkwitz is letting his players loaf around and not maximize this down time. Yes, they can’t meet or practice or work out as a team, but coaches have surely given their players instructions on how to make the most of this time away from the team. I know that’s been the case with Mizzou’s baseball and track teams.
But this brings up a larger point that is relevant for Mizzou football right now. Teams with first-year head coaches are at a decided disadvantage right now because they're still in the early stages of installing systems and evaluating talent and creating depth charts. Assuming the shutdown ends sometime late spring or summer, teams will have to hold a significant number of practices before the season starts. Teams like Missouri - throw in Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State - will get time to catch up. But they'll be behind their peers right now, the staffs that have continuity from last season.
WHY DID TRAY WALK AWAY?
QUESTION: Which of the Cuonzo Martin "better young men through basketball" pillars was Tray Jackson guilty of ignoring? Didn't hustle? Didn't like to play defense? Pouted on the bench? Overweight? Couldn't pull a 3.0? You could see his 4-star talent. Why did he have to always sit?
MATTER: Number one, defense. He didn't play much of it. Mitchell Smith was a much better defender, played with more energy, sacrificed his body to make stops. Jackson didn't play with much physicality except to reach and foul.
Obviously there were some offensive flashes for Jackson, and you can make a case he could have developed into a better defender and more polished offensive player with more playing time. But we only see the games and not practices. Maybe he was a lousy practice player and didn't earn the playing time others were receiving. We know that he had conditioning issues. Just when he started to play well against Tennessee he motioned to the bench and asked out of the game because he was winded.
We've learned that you win over Martin with toughness and work ethic. Why does Javon Pickett play so much? He works on his game more than any other player and has never backed down from a challenge on the floor. It's fair to say Martin might have a blind spot for the overachievers, but that's clearly how he evaluates and measures his players. So after three years it shouldn't be a surprise. Will it ultimately cost him a chance to run this program long-term? Not sure. The most obvious solution is to build a team with players who are both talented and tough/hard-working/gritty, etc. Those players do exist.
EXPECTATIONS AT QUARTERBACK?
QUESTION: Realistic expectations for quarterback Shawn Robinson? Top 5 in the SEC? Middle of the pack in SEC? Among the lesser QBs in the SEC?
MATTER: Middle of the pack quarterbacking from this program would be a slight upgrade from 2019. When healthy, Kelly Bryant was squarely in that second tier among SEC QBs last year. You had Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa in a class of their own. Behind those two, you had a crowded middle class: Jake Fromm (who didn't have a great junior year), Kyle Trask, Kellen Mond, Bryant and Jarrett Guarantano. Obviously, Bryant wasn't the same after the Kentucky game and Mizzou's offense barely functioned the rest of the season.
When you look across the SEC, you'l have new starters at Bama, LSU, and Georgia. Florida’s Trask might be the preseason All-SEC QB. He's not an All-American by any means but he had 25 touchdown passes for an 11-win team. Stanford transfer KJ Costello is the new QB at Mississippi State. He'll throw for 40 TDs under Mike Leach. You've got a couple intriguing QBs at Ole Miss now in Lane Kiffin's offense. Feleipe Franks is the new QB at Arkansas.
Not a loaded crop of great quarterbacks, and it's still too early to really know what to expect from Robinson, if he indeed is the starting quarterback at Missouri. He had mixed results at TCU - in a league that doesn't play much defense. But new system, new QB-driven offense, new coach. If he's the guy and fits in smoothly into Drinkwitz's offense, it's fair to expect him to be among the top five in the league.
Then again, this time last year nobody was talking about Burrow being one of the best QBs in the SEC. All the focus was on Tua and Fromm - and then Burrow had the best season by a QB in NCAA history. We can think we know a lot this time of year.
WHERE WOULD MIZZOU FOOTBALL BE IF . . .
QUESTION: Where would Mizzou football be as a program right now had they been able to land these local prospects over the years: Ezekiel Elliott, Monte Ball, Laurence Maroney?
MATTER: Those players all had great careers, but it's not like Mizzou had a crummy running game during those years. Even during that awful 2012 season, Mizzou still had a 1,000-yard rusher in Kendial Lawrence. Maroney's peak years at Minnesota were 2004-05. Mizzou had Damien Nash at the time - he left for the NFL after the '04 season - then Marcus Woods/Tony Temple in 2005. Nash never quite lived up to the hype, but Maroney clearly would have been an upgrade in 2005, though Temple developed into a solid Big 12 back in 2006-07.
Montee Ball's best years at Wisconsin were 2011-12. Great college back in Wisconsin's system. Not sure he would have been as productive in Mizzou's spread system at the time. Mizzou had Henry Josey in 2011. He was a perfect fit for the spread, especially with a running threat at QB in James Franklin. Who knows how different things would have gone in 2012 had Josey not gotten hurt in 2011. Either way, I don’t think Mizzou fans should be disappointed in having Josey over Ball.
Elliott's best years at Ohio State were 2014-15. Mizzou had a nice 1-2 punch in 2014 with Marcus Murphy and Russell Hansbrough. Obviously that backfield is better with Elliott. But that's still an 11-win team without Zeke. Now, 2015, clearly that team could have used an elite running back to take pressure off a freshman QB in Drew Lock. Who knows if everything that happened that fall unfolds the same way if Mizzou doesn't lose five of six games midseason.
DRAFT OUTLOOK FOR ALBERT O?
QUESTION: Outlook for Albert O in the draft? Pluses and minuses with him?
MATTER: Here's my amateur scouting report from someone who covered all his games over the last three years:
Pluses: Elite speed. Dude can fly for a 260/270-pound tight end. He can jump and snatch a ball out of the air in the end zone. Too big for corners, too fast for linebackers.
Minuses: Too many drops. Too many penalties. Lacks focus at times. Not always that interested in blocking. For a guy that big, he should be overpowering defenders on the line. Doesn't have a lot of wiggle in the open field. For a guy that big with so much speed, he doesn't separate from defenders before the catch. He's great running in a straight line but not the most elusive guy in coverage. Does he have a killer instinct? Does he play through pain?
I talked to Yahoo Sports draft analyst Eric Eldhom about Albert this week. Here's what he said: "Opinions are split on him. There’s some confusion why he didn’t perform better. Was it a scheme issue? Was it quarterbacking? But running the way he did at the Combine - I wish he would have done the full battery of tests - but it has to help him, especially this year. It doesn’t feel like a great tight end class." I'm not sure why Albert didn't do the other tests at the Combine. He skipped the vertical jump, the broad jump, the bench, etc. He ran his 40 and that was it. Maybe he was saving the rest for Mizzou's pro day. If so, he might regret that with all pro days canceled.
I'm sure some teams will love his 40 time in Indy, but without the pro day and individual workouts, more teams are going to have to rely on his 2019 tape when evaluating him. And I think the 2019 tape works against him.
MIZZOU COVERAGE CHALLENGES
QUESTION: Dave, not a sports question, have you found this to be the most difficult time of your journalistic career ? As a sports junkie this has been really difficult but trying to keep things in perspective.
MATTER: Challenging, yes, somewhat. But it hasn't been hard. Think about it, other than the SEC basketball tournament and a handful of spring football practices (which can be fairly dreadful to cover), what am I missing out on in terms of my beat? Yes, I usually write a few baseball stories every spring, but by and large, April through July is the quiet time on the Mizzou beat. There will be news to cover. There are countless interesting angles to hit on. We'll do our best to report on how Mizzou and the local sports world is responding to the virus.
One change for me - and this is hardly a complaint considering the real-world challenges people are facing right now in other lines of work - is all my interviews are over the phone. Adults are far more cooperative and accessible over the phone than high school recruits and college kids. Mizzou’s media relations department has done a nice job trying to help. They’re all working from home, too, and they understand the crunch we’re all feeling in the industry.
