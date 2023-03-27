COLUMBIA, Mo. – Dennis Gates has gone back to the transfer portal and landed an experienced perimeter scorer. John Tonje, who appeared in 122 games at Colorado State the last four seasons, committed to Missouri on Monday for his final year of college eligibility, he announced on social media.

Tonje (TAWN-jay), a 6-foot-5 guard, averaged 14.6 points per games for the Mountain West Conference program this season, shooting 38.9% from 3-point range. He also averaged 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game as a starter for Niko Medved's team.

Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, Tonje figures to be a plug-and-play replacement for either DeAndre Gholston or 3-point sniper D'Moi Hodge, whose 100 3-pointers this season ranked fifth all-time in Mizzou history. Tonje, CSU's second-leading scorer and top 3-point threat, scored in double figures 26 times this season, hit 20 points in seven games and connected on a 3-pointer in all but five games for CSU.

Nearly half of Tonje's field goal attempts were 3-pointers this season (47.3%). Per HoopMath.com, almost a third of Tonje's shots were at the rim on layups or dunks (31.6%) while the rest were 2-point jumpers (21.1%).

Otherwise, he fits the mold of some successful transfers Gates acquired to form MU's NCAA Tournament team. Tonje came to Colorado State as an overlooked prospect with just one other Division I offer from Nebraska-Omaha but developed into a productive player who now brings experience to Mizzou's locker room.

The Tigers lose three scholarship players from this past season's 25-10 team and have four other incoming additions joining the roster this fall, including three four-star high school prospects: Anthony Robinson Jr., Trent Pierce and Jordan Butler. The Tigers also have a commitment from John A. Logan Community College guard Curt Lewis.

Five other seniors or graduates on MU's roster have remaining eligibility but haven't formally announced plans for the 2023-24 season: Kobe Brown, Noah Carter, Sean East II, Nick Honor and Isiaih Mosley. Until their plans for next season are certain, it's unclear how many scholarship openings Gates will have for next season. The roster also includes scholarship players Mohammad Diarra, Ronnie DeGray, Mabor Majak, Kaleb Brown and Aidan Shaw.