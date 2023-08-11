COLUMBIA, Mo. — A big week for Mizzou basketball got bigger on Friday. A lot bigger.

The Tigers landed their third verbal commitment for 2024 with the addition of four-star, 7-footer Peyton Marshall, who announced his pledge Friday evening live on 247Sports.com's YouTube channel. Marshall committed to Auburn last December but re-opened his recruitment in April.

Rated the nation’s No. 9 center and No. 56 player overall (247sports.com), the 300-pounder from Marietta, Georgia, gives Mizzou three four-star commitments all ranked among the nation’s top 100 high school prospects. Earlier this summer, Mizzou secured a commitment from point guard T.O. Barrett (No. 96) and on Tuesday landed forward Marcus Allen (No. 55).

Marshall made his announcement from Kell High School in Marietta, sitting alongside his mother. Both revealed Mizzou T-shirts after he put on a Mizzou cap.

As of Friday, only three programs had three 2024 commitments from 247Sports top 100 players: North Carolina, Rutgers and Georgetown.