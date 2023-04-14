COLUMBIA, Mo. — It took a couple years, but the Mizzou basketball team finally landed Tamar Bates. The former four-star recruit from Kansas City, Kansas, chose Indiana over Mizzou out of high school, but after two years at the Big Ten school the 6-foot-5 guard announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on social media during his official campus visit Friday night.

Bates averaged just 5 points per game as a reserve for the Hoosiers the last two years but shot 37% on 3-pointers this past season. Bates, who moved from Piper High in Kansas City to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior year of high school, averaged 6.1 points this past season in 20 minutes per game coming off the bench for all but two of his 35 games for the Hoosiers. He led IU’s regulars in free throw shooting (92.6%) and ranked third in the rotation behind the 3-point arc. This season he had seven games with double-figure points, peaking with 22 against Jackson State in November.

Bates first signed with Texas out of high school in the 2021 recruiting class but requested to be released from his letter of intent when coach Shaka Smart left Austin for the coaching job at Marquette. Baker initially chose the Longhorns over Kansas and Mizzou.

On Friday, Bates tweeted his commitment announcement along with lines from the “Test of a Man” poem associated with the Alpha Phil Alpha fraternity: “It isn’t the victory after all; But the fight that a Brother makes; A man when driven against the wall; Still stands erect and takes the blows of fate.”

Bates’ photo also features his 1-year-old daughter Leilani in a Tiger costume.

Bates also tweeted a thank you message to Indiana.

“Thank you to the entire IU community for welcoming my family and I with open arms, especially at a point in my life where there was a lot of uncertainty,” Bates said on this Twitter page. “Regardless of how it ended I am forever grateful for the opportunity I had to be a Hoosier.”

As Dennis Gates continues to rebuild his roster, Bates becomes the third transfer to chose Mizzou for the 2023-24 season, joining recently signed John Tonje, a fifth-year guard from Colorado State, and Curt Lewis, a junior guard from John A. Logan College and the newly named national junior college player of the year. The Tigers are also adding three four-star high school prospects: Jordan Butler, Trent Pierce and Anthony Robinson Jr.