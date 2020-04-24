Mizzou basketball lands junior college forward Ed Chang

The Missouri basketball team has (finally) landed a transfer. After missing on several options the last few weeks, the Tigers picked up a verbal commitment from junior college forward Ed Chang, who began his career two years ago at San Diego State. Chang announced his pledge on Twitter.

Chang, a 6-foot-8 3-point shooter, split his high school years between Papillion-La Vista High in Papillion, Neb., and Garfield High in Seattle, Wash. Mizzou offered him a scholarship two years ago after he decommitted from Washington but he signed with San Diego State, choosing the Aztecs over Nebraska and Ole Miss. As a freshman he appeared in just 13 games, averaging 1.6 points per game in a minor role off the bench. All of his field goals were 3-pointers.

He left San Diego last spring and resurfaced at Salt Lake Community College, where he averaged 8 points, 3.5 rebounds and shot 39.7 percent from 3-point range in nearly 17 minutes per game this past season. Of his 84 field goals, 50 were from 3-point range. Chang will be immediately eligible to play for the Tigers with two years of eligibility.