COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dennis Gates has found a reinforcement for Missouri’s backcourt with a surprise commitment Sunday from former Campbell University forward Jesus Carralero, a 6-foot-8 Spaniard who only played five games this past season after suffering a wrist injury.

Carralero’s verbal pledge first was reported by 247Sports.com not long after Gates tweeted his signal the team has received a commitment. Carralero was also reportedly considering Clemson, George Washington, Old Dominion and Vanderbilt.

Carralero averaged 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists before being lost for the season with the November injury. He posted 26 double-doubles during his four years at Campbell while shooting 53.8% from the floor, 26.7% from 3-point range and 61.1% from the free throw line. He was among the Big South Conference’s best defenders as a junior, ranking in the league’s top 10 for steal percentage (No. 6), block percentage (7), defensive rebounding percentage (2), defensive win shares (6) and defensive rating (3). He also rated No. 2 in the conference for assist percentage, recording an assist on 32.2% of his team’s field goals.

Originally from Malaga, Spain, Carralero spent one post-graduate year at Link Year Academy in Branson before enrolling at Campbell in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

Carralero is the fifth transfer joining Gates’ roster for the 2023-24 season, joining four guards who have already committed or signed: Indiana’s Tamar Bates, Iowa State’s Caleb Grill, John A. Logan College’s Curt Lewis and Colorado State’s John Tonje. Carralero is the first transfer portal addition taller than 6-foot-5 and who plays primarily in the frontcourt.