Mizzou basketball lands pledge from four-star center Jordan Butler

Mizzou basketball coach Dennis Gates

Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates answers questions from the press at the “Come Home Tour” stop Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the St. Louis Music Park, in Maryland Heights. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Dennis Gates has landed another four-star prospect for Mizzou's 2023 class.

Jordan Butler, listed between 6-foot-10 and 7-foot, announced his verbal commitment to Missouri on Wednesday, picking the Tigers over Auburn and South Carolina, his home-state team. Butler, from Greenville, South Carolina, announced his decision at his high school, Christ Church Episcopal Church. 

Butler is rated the nation's No. 16 center for 2023 by 247Sports.com and 119 player overall and joins fellow 2023 four-star Mizzou commitments Trent Pierce (Chandler, Arizona) and Anthony Robinson (Tallahassee, Florida.) Rivals.com ranks Butler as the No. 6 center for 2023 and No. 102 overall.

Butler's older brother John Butler Jr. played last season at Florida State, where he was coached by current Mizzou assistant Charlton Young. 

