Mizzou basketball lands pledge from four-star center Jordan Butler

Dennis Gates has landed another four-star prospect for Mizzou's 2023 class.
Jordan Butler, listed between 6-foot-10 and 7-foot, announced his verbal commitment to Missouri on Wednesday, picking the Tigers over Auburn and South Carolina, his home-state team. Butler, from Greenville, South Carolina, announced his decision at his high school, Christ Church Episcopal Church.
2023 four star Jordan Butler chooses Missouri over South Carolina and Auburn. @864Huddle pic.twitter.com/tDAnAb3ZeT— Joe Dandron (@JoeMDandron) October 5, 2022
Butler is rated the nation's No. 16 center for 2023 by 247Sports.com and 119 player overall and joins fellow 2023 four-star Mizzou commitments Trent Pierce (Chandler, Arizona) and Anthony Robinson (Tallahassee, Florida.) Rivals.com ranks Butler as the No. 6 center for 2023 and No. 102 overall.
Butler's older brother John Butler Jr. played last season at Florida State, where he was coached by current Mizzou assistant Charlton Young.