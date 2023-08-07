COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dennis Gates has added a second four-star recruit to the Missouri basketball program’s 2024 recruiting class, securing a commitment from forward Marcus Allen on Monday. Allen, a 6-foot-7 prospect from Norland High in Miami, chose the Tigers over finalists Arkansas, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Stanford.

He’s rated the nation’s No. 52 overall recruit for 2024 by Rivals.com, giving Gates two more four-star pledges for next year’s class.

On a live broadcast hosted by 247Sports.com, Allen first picked up a Michigan hat, then a Miami hat before pulling out a Nike shoe box with a black Mizzou cap inside. Allen cited his relationship with Gates and assistant coach Charlton Young, a fellow South Florida native.

“I really trust them with my future and my career,” Allen said.

“Coach ‘C.Y.’ has the blueprint of getting people like myself and other prototypes with my abilities, like (former Florida State players) Scottie Barnes, Terance Mann and other great players in the NBA,” he added. “So it was only right for me to follow that tradition and follw that blueprint.”

Back in June, four-star point guard Antonio Barrett (ranked No. 114) from Edmond, Oklahoma, became Mizzou’s first 2024 commitment.

In 28 games as a sophomore during the 2020-21 season at Norland, Allen averaged 18.2 points and 7.7 rebounds. He transferred to Arizona Compass Prep for his junior season, where he played with current Mizzou freshman Trent Pierce, but will return to Norland for this coming season.

The promising start to MU’s 2024 class comes on the heels of a 2023 class that included three four-star high school prospects, all rated among the nation’s top 125 players: point guard Anthony Robinson (No. 116), forward Jordan Butler (No. 117) and Pierce (No. 124).