Mizzou basketball lands pledge from touted junior college guard Curt Lewis

Mizzou basketball coach Dennis Gates

Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates answers questions from members of the media at the “Come Home Tour” stop on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Louis Music Park, in Maryland Heights.  

 Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch

The Missouri men's basketball team has added to its future roster with an experienced prospect from a familiar place. Curt Lewis, a 6-foot-5 wing from John A. Logan College, announced his commitment to Mizzou's 2023 class on Monday.

Lewis spent his first three years of college at Division I Eastern Kentucky and will arrive at Mizzou next season with two years of eligibility.

Logan is the same junior college program that produced Tigers guard Sean East II, last year's national junior college player of the year. Mizzou assistant Kyle Smithpeters also came from Logan, serving as the school's head coach before joining Dennis Gates' Mizzou staff. Tyler Smithpeters, Kyle's younger brother, is now the head coach at Logan in Carterville, Illinois.

Lewis, a native of Louisville, averages 14.2 points per game and 3.2 assists at Logan, while shooting 49.1% from 3-point range and 52.3% overall. He redshirted his first year at EKU then started 43 games over the next two seasons and averaged 9.7 points in 2020-21 and 11.1 in 2021-22, shooting 34.4% from 3-point range over the two seasons. Lewis is rated the No. 3 2023 junior college prospect by JucoRecruiting.com. Before EKU, he played at Louisville-based preparatory school Aspire Academy, where as a senior he averaged 32 points and 17 rebounds per-game.

He joins a 2023 recruiting class that added three scholarship players and a walk-on last falll. All three high school recruits are rated four-star prospects: Jordan ButlerTrent Pierce and Anthony Robinson II. The Tigers also secured a commitment from 6-7 walk-on Danny Stephens from Augusta, Illinois.

The Tigers (14-4, 2-3 SEC) are coming off two losses on the road last week and resume their season Wednesday at home against Arkansas, an 8 p.m. tip-off on SEC Network.

