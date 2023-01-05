Mizzou basketball learns all about road life in the SEC with loss at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the seven Missouri basketball players who experienced their first Southeastern Conference road game on Wednesday, reality probably sunk in during one of the night’s many haunting "Woo Pig Sooie!" chants: There’s nothing easy about life on the road in the SEC.

Between the deafening home crowd of 19,200 at Arkansas’ Bud Walton Arena and the officiating calls you don’t get away from home — and all the ways those two forces impact each other in a heavyweight SEC bout — the No. 20 Tigers came away from their first conference defeat with lessons to learn. And they're hardly alone. Home teams are 9-3 in SEC games through the first week of conference play.

“It’s hard to win on the road. It’s very difficult to do,” Tigers coach Dennis Gates said after No. 13 Arkansas outlasted his team 74-68. “I'm proud of how we fought. I'm not proud about how we defended in that second half.”

Mizzou’s quest to vanquish three consecutive ranked foes collapsed under a smothering red wave on the glass — Arkansas controlled the boards 40-23 — but Gates pointed to another crucial difference in the game. The Tigers (12-2, 1-1 SEC) struggled to adjust to how the game was being officiated. His team learned the hard way late.

Down four with 1:45 left, Tre Gomillion powered through the paint on a fastbreak but tried drawing contact in the lane on an off-balanced shot. No whistle. Instead, Arkansas (12-2, 1-1) snagged the rebound to spoil the Tigers’ last best chance to seize momentum. The Razorbacks salted the game away at the foul line.

“Tre Gomillion, bless his heart, he wanted to draw a foul,” Gates said. “But we weren’t getting any of those calls in the second half. We only shot seven free throws in the second half. So we’ve got to read the game a little bit better and understand that wasn't going to be called no matter what. It wasn't going to be called. OK? I don't care where he bumped him or how or what happened, it was not going to be called. And that's OK. I'm not asking anybody in the game to be perfect. I just want our guys to continue to play hard, continue to play through contact.”

That was Arkansas’ specialty in a game that got chippy at times but swung the Razorbacks’ way for good on a 10-0 run early in the second half. Mizzou had surged to a 25-8 lead midway through the first half — with their unstoppable scorer stuck on the bench with two fouls — but Arkansas came to life just before halftime then suffocated the Tigers to open the second half. As the Razorbacks took control behind Ricky Council IV (25 points), Mizzou missed eight straight shots during a three-minute span.

“We knew they were a team that comes out and punches teams in the mouth real early,” said Arkansas’ Joseph Pinion, a rarely used freshman guard who scored a season-high 13 points as the Hogs’ lethal shooter against Gates’ zone defense. “We had to be prepared for that. I feel like we were. … Like once they get their hits over, it’s our time to come right back at them.”

The hits came right at Mizzou’s two best offensive players. Kobe Brown, fresh off 31- and 30-point games against Illinois and Kentucky, picked up two fouls in the opening four minutes and couldn’t combat the waves of Razorbacks jostling him in the paint. He scored 11 points but grabbed only two rebounds — and never found room to attempt a single 3-pointer.

The other headliner in Arkansas’ scouting report was Tigers guard D’Moi Hodge. Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman assigned prized defender Devo Davis to hound Hodge all night — and the plan paid off. Hodge scored a season-low six points on a season-low two field goals and for the first time in a Mizzou uniform didn’t connect on a 3-pointer, shooting 0 for 2. He also missed a pair of free throws, which Gates called “unacceptable.”

“I think when you can make things difficult on star players and other people are trying to score for an opponent, it helps your overall defense,” Musselman said.

The Razorbacks owned the boards most of the night, too, grabbing 15 offensive rebounds and turning those extended possessions into 17 second-chance points. That came down to a calculation by Musselman.

“You have a dilemma because they're a great fast-break transition team,” he said. “Do you hit the offensive glass or do you get back (on defense)?”

He chose Option A and crashed the glass with extra bodies after missed shots even though the plan could backfire and trigger Mizzou’s lethal transition offense. It never did.

“We’ve got to do a better job not fouling,” Gates said. “And we ended up fouling guys, and they lived at the free throw line in the second half. We weren't able to execute our game plan to get to the free throw line to start the second half.”

The Tigers traveled south hoping to start 2-0 in SEC play for the first time since joining the league, but instead the Razorbacks won their fifth straight in the series and six of eight under Musselman's watch. For Gates' Tigers, this was their first loss in a game decided by a single-digit margin after they won their first five against Southern Indiana, Penn, Wichita State, Southeast Missouri State and UCF.

“We had the lead for 25 minutes in that game,” Gates said. “We’ve got to close it.”

On a night when transfer guard Isiaih Mosley didn’t play for the sixth game this season — and this time didn’t travel with the Tigers for what a team spokesperson called “personal reasons” — Mizzou’s most reliable player was point guard Nick Honor, who heard boos from the BWA crowd every time he touched the ball. (Why single out Honor? Arkansas students randomly select one opposing player each game to boo then spread the word on social media before the game. Honor was Wednesday's choice.) The extra attention hardly rattled Gates' floor leader: Honor scored 12 points with four assists and zero turnovers in 38 minutes, coming out of the game just once for a two-minute breather in the first half. The former Clemson Tiger has played in front of lively ACC crowds at places like Duke, North Carolina, Louisville and Syracuse and enjoyed his first SEC road experience Wednesday — other than the outcome.

“It's really like music to my ears. … I wish we came out with the win and they probably would feel a little silly,” he said. “But we'll definitely get them back next time for sure.”

Good news for the Tigers: It’s not a long wait. The Razorbacks visit Mizzou Arena for the rematch on Jan. 18.

