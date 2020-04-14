Mizzou basketball loses out on Justin Turner, Josh Christopher

Cuonzo Martin has made it no secret he’d like to add some experience to the Missouri basketball roster this offseason. Justin Turner seemed like an ideal fit.

Missouri was among the 30 schools that contacted the fourth-year guard from Bowling Green shortly after he entered the NCAA transfer portal last month. The Tigers made the final cut to his list of three finalists.

But Turner threw a curveball Monday, becoming the rare player to enter the transfer portal and choose not to transfer. He’ll return to Bowling Green for his redshirt senior year, he announced on Instagram. He was considering Missouri, Iowa State and Marquette. Last week he cut Arkansas, Louisville and Xavier from his list.

He wasn’t the only Mizzou target expected to make a decision Monday. Five-star high school prospect Josh Christopher committed to Arizona State late Monday night, choosing ASU over Mizzou, Michigan UCLA and Southern California. Christopher's older brother Caleb plays for ASU. Christopher, a 6-foot-5 wing player from Lakewood, California, is rated the nation’s No. 11 player in the 2020 recruiting class and the No. 4 shooting guard by Rivals.com. He was selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game before the game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. For weeks, Michigan had been considered the heavy favorite to land the prized guard.