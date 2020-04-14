Mizzou basketball loses out on Justin Turner, Josh Christopher

Cuonzo Martin has made it no secret he’d like to add some experience to the Missouri basketball roster this offseason. Justin Turner seemed like an ideal fit.
Missouri was among the 30 schools that contacted the fourth-year guard from Bowling Green shortly after he entered the NCAA transfer portal last month. The Tigers made the final cut to his list of three finalists.
But Turner threw a curveball Monday, becoming the rare player to enter the transfer portal and choose not to transfer. He’ll return to Bowling Green for his redshirt senior year, he announced on Instagram. He was considering Missouri, Iowa State and Marquette. Last week he cut Arkansas, Louisville and Xavier from his list.
He wasn’t the only Mizzou target expected to make a decision Monday. Five-star high school prospect Josh Christopher committed to Arizona State late Monday night, choosing ASU over Mizzou, Michigan UCLA and Southern California. Christopher's older brother Caleb plays for ASU. Christopher, a 6-foot-5 wing player from Lakewood, California, is rated the nation’s No. 11 player in the 2020 recruiting class and the No. 4 shooting guard by Rivals.com. He was selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game before the game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. For weeks, Michigan had been considered the heavy favorite to land the prized guard.
Mizzou has at least two scholarships available for the 2020 recruiting class but could have more space depending on what happens to the three players who are testing the NBA draft waters: center Jeremiah Tilmon, forward Mitchell Smith and guard Xavier Pinson.
Martin has made it clear he’d like to use at least one of those scholarships on an older player who can play immediately next season.
“When you’re talking about grad transfers, junior college guys, they’ve been around the block, so to speak,” he said last week.
At this stage, though, the transfer market is starting to run dry. Mizzou also is an option for departing Michigan point guard David DeJulius, a former four-star prospect with two years of remaining eligibility. DeJulius played the last two seasons for the Wolverines and has cut his choices to Mizzou, Cincinnati, Iowa State and Marquette. He won’t be eligible until the 2021-22 season, unless the NCAA fast-tracks a possible rule change to allow one-time waivers for transfers in all sports. This past season he averaged 7 points and 1.5 assists while averaging 21 minutes per game for the Big Ten program.
RayQuawndis Mitchell, a 6-4 guard from Otero (Colorado) Junior College who began his career at Idaho, once listed Mizzou in his top five. But it never was clear that he held a scholarship offer. He committed to Illinois-Chicago on Monday.
